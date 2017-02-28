Efficio, the procurement specialist, today announced three members of the Efficio senior team have been recognised for the second year running in the Supply Demand Chain Executive 'Pros to Know' awards.

Alex Klein, COO and Co-Founder of Efficio, is recognised for his work in the US where he leads the Efficio team. Over the past 18 months, Alex has built up Efficio's successful consultancy practice in the North American market, working closely with large US-based corporations on a number of global supply transformation projects and with private equity firms to unlock value across their portfolio companies.

James Jenkinson is Head of Efficio Digital and this award is the culmination of a busy year for his Technology team. Rolling out a suite of products within eFlow, Efficio's bespoke technology application, James heads a dedicated team providing bespoke software solutions that have revolutionised procurement, moving it from a linear sourcing and contract management process to a cyclical, closed loop, procurement lifecycle.

Ian Bolger, a Vice President at Efficio, is recognised for his work leading a team supporting the Government of Saudi Arabia to design procurement laws and processes that encourage the long-term economic development of Saudi companies. The Efficio team built a complex economic model of the Saudi economy to forecast benefits for both Saudi employment and GDP. The changes were approved by the Legislative Executive of the Government of Saudi Arabia and are now in the process of being implemented and reflected with legislative and procedural reform.

The Pros to Know awards recognise supply chain executives, as well as individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who have helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the challenges of today's business climate.

Commenting on the awards, Jens Pedersen said: "Efficio has evolved into a truly international procurement consultancy business, serving clients across Europe, North America and the Middle East. The three leaders recognised in the Pros to Know awards perfectly represent the diversity of engagements we support on a daily basis, whether that is for a private equity firm in the US, a complex global procurement technology implementation or assisting a sovereign nation in the Middle East with its economic roadmap. We are very proud of our senior team and all our staff and it is fantastic when they are recognised in this way."

About Efficio

Efficio are procurement experts, helping clients to identify, deliver and sustain improvement opportunities. Our international team combines unparalleled procurement expertise and industry experience with a unique blend of intellectual capital and technology to deliver results and advance our clients' procurement capability.

Our service offering includes a range of deployment models, from focused consulting engagements to long-term managed services, all facilitated and powered by our eFlow procurement technology.

Efficio supports blue chip multinationals, private equity companies and SME clients around the world to deliver increased value from procurement.

We are headquartered in London, with offices in Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and the USA. For further information about Efficio, please see www.efficioconsulting.com

