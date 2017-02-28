Capita plc - EA extends schools IT contract with Capita

RNS

28 February 2016

EA extends schools IT contract with Capita

The Northern Ireland Education Authority has extended its contract with Capita to provide ICT services for over 1,100 schools in Northern Ireland. The two-year extension is expected to be worth greater than £50m and will run until March 2019. The original £170m five-year contract began in 2012.

The contract sees Capita provide a managed IT service to every primary, post-primary and special needs school in Northern Ireland, providing services to over 300,000 pupils and 50,000 teachers and support staff. Capita supports schools in their use of ICT to support teaching and learning both within and beyond the classroom through a range of services and software. This includes provision of Capita SIMS management software to every school.

Andy Parker, Capita's Chief Executive, said: "Over the past five years we've worked closely with schools across Northern Ireland to deliver a huge range of IT services, enabling them to introduce innovative technology solutions to improve teaching and learning. It is testament to the quality of the service provided by the Capita team that the Northern Ireland Education Authority has chosen to extend its contract for another two years."

The contract is delivered by Capita Managed IT Solutions, which is based in Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland.

ENDS

For further information:

Capita plc

Tel: 020 7799 1525

Andy Parker, Chief Executive Officer

Shona Nichols, Executive Director, Communications

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations

Media enquiries

David Hendy

Tel: 020 7654 2399

David.hendy@capita.co.uk

Note to editors

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology-enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. With 75,000 people at over 500 sites, including 94 business centres across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L), and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 with 2015 revenue of £4.7 billion. Further information on Capita can be found at: www.capita.com.