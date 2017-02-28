

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economic growth improved further in the three months ended December, preliminary figures the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in the third quarter. In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 2.8 percent.



Final consumption expenditure grew 3.1 percent annually in the December quarter and gross fixed capital formation climbed by 4.6 percent.



The largest positive contribution to the GDP volume change in the fourth quarter was realised in the increase of exports of goods, by 12.4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth accelerated to 3.5 percent from 2.7 percent in the September quarter.



Quarterly, GDP grew 0.6 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX