Orthobiologics Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product, Application, End Use & Segment - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Orthobiologics Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global orthobiologics market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025.



The orthobiologics market is predominantly driven by the increasing orthopedic disease and musculoskeletal disease burden globally. Moreover, emerging technological innovations in biomaterials, used in the production of orthobiologics are presumed to accelerate the market demand over the forecast period. These predominantly include modifications in graft designs, advent of recombinant biologic agents, stem cell therapy and cultured tissue scaffolds.

These advancements are accompanied with the benefits such as enhanced biocompatibility, reduced surgical time and smaller incisions. Furthermore, these novel solutions are presumed to efficiently reduce the recurrence of post-operative complications, which in turn is expected to boost the orthobiologics market during the forecast period.

In 2015, North America accounted for the dominant share owing to consistent efforts of industry players in promoting awareness pertinent to the orthobiological products resulting in significant rise in adoption rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR as a consequence of significant surge in healthcare spending and awareness levels with respect to the availability of orthobiologics

Companies Mentioned:



Bone Biologics, Corp.

Medtronic

Bioventus LLC

Pioneer Surgical Technology

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Genzyme

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Globus Medical

Wright Medical Technology

Orthofix, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Anthrex



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Orthobiologics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Orthobiologics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Orthobiologics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Orthobiologics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Orthobiologics: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application & End-use



8 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4flff/orthobiologics

