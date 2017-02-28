Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb.28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of $1,242 million brings full-year 2016 revenues of $4,010 million to top end of guidance

Company reports $3.5 billion of asset impairment charges in fourth-quarter 2016 associated with the write-down of goodwill and intangible assets primarily related to the Company's Generics reporting unit

Fourth-quarter reported $14.96 diluted (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations; Full-year 2016 reported $14.48 diluted (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations

Fourth-quarter $1.77 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations; Full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $4.73 at top end of guidance

Company expects 2017 revenues to range from $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion

Company expects 2017 Adjusted EBITDA from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion

Company also announces divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group for $100 million

Endo International plc (NASDAQ/TSX: ENDP) today reported fourth-quarter 2016 financial results, including:

Revenues of $1,242 million , a 16 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015 revenues of $1,074 million .

, a 16 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $3,333 million compared to fourth-quarter 2015 reported net income from continuing operations of $444 million .

compared to fourth-quarter 2015 reported net income from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $14.96 compared to fourth-quarter 2015 reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.97 .

compared to fourth-quarter 2015 reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of . Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $396 million , a 29 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015 adjusted net income from continuing operations of $307 million . 1

, a 29 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015 adjusted net income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.77 , a 30 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.36 .1

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"After I was named CEO last September, Endo began a comprehensive strategic review that has resulted in a series of definitive actions. First, we streamlined our global supply chain and restructured our Pain franchise, including the divestiture of BELBUCA'. We then executed a Corporate restructuring and have begun divesting non-core businesses with today's announced sale of Litha Healthcare Group. All of these measures better position Endo to focus on its core assets, drive margin expansion and de-lever over a period of time," said Paul Campanelli, President and CEO of Endo.

"Endo's core assets include a Generics business, which is the fourth largest in the U.S. based on sales, that possesses a growing sterile injectables portfolio and a promising ANDA pipeline. Complementing our generics unit is a revamped specialty Branded business focusing on our flagship product XIAFLEX®. Despite industry headwinds and other challenges, we are excited about our future and have the people, products, and pipeline in place that we believe will enable us, in time, to create value for our shareholders," Mr. Campanelli concluded.

Blaise Coleman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Expected 2017 revenues of between $3.45 billion and $3.60 billion are forecasted to be lower than 2016 revenues primarily due to the expected revenue decline in our Generics base business and legacy Branded pain franchise, as well as the impact of divestitures and product discontinuations. We estimate 2017 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of between $1.50 billion and $1.58 billion due, in part, to cost reduction initiatives undertaken in 2016 and early 2017 that have resulted in a significant year-over-year increase in Endo's adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue. Finally, estimated 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of between $3.45 and $3.75 is significantly impacted by a higher adjusted effective tax rate and an anticipated increase in variable-rate interest expense."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2016

2015

Change

2016

2015

Change Total Revenues $ 1,241,513



$ 1,073,697



16 %

$ 4,010,274



$ 3,268,718



23 % Reported Income (Loss) from

Continuing Operations $ (3,333,325)



$ 443,709



NM



$ (3,223,772)



$ (300,399)



NM

Reported Diluted Weighted

Average Shares 222,870



225,321



(1) %

222,651



197,100



13 % Reported Diluted Income (Loss)

per Share from Continuing Operations $ (14.96)



$ 1.97



NM



$ (14.48)



$ (1.52)



NM

Adjusted Income from

Continuing Operations $ 395,791



$ 307,430

1 29 %

$ 1,054,382



$ 933,235

1 13 % Adjusted Diluted Weighted

Average Shares 223,178



225,321



(1) %

223,090



200,438



11 % Adjusted Diluted EPS from

Continuing Operations $ 1.77



$ 1.36

1 30 %

$ 4.73



$ 4.66

1 2 %

(1) Refer to footnote 14 in the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, for further discussion.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues increased by 16 percent to $1,242 million in fourth-quarter 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, primarily attributable to the launch of key first-to-file generic products, quetiapine and ezetimibe. GAAP net loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2016 was $3,333 million compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $444 million during the same period in 2015, primarily attributable to the amount of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges recorded during fourth-quarter 2016. GAAP net loss per share from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $14.96, compared to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations of $1.97 in fourth-quarter 2015.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2016 increased by 29 percent to $396 million compared to fourth-quarter 2015, driven primarily by the contribution of quetiapine and ezetimibe. Adjusted net income per share from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2016 increased 30 percent to $1.77 compared to fourth-quarter 2015.

U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

During fourth-quarter 2016, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals business unit completed the restructuring of its product portfolio as well as its manufacturing facility network, including the divestiture of the Charlotte, North Carolina facility.

Fourth-quarter 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $882 million , a 45 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this increase was primarily attributable to the launches of quetiapine extended-release tablets, the generic version of SEROQUEL XR ® , and ezetimibe tablets, the generic equivalent of ZETIA ® . Par has first-to-file status and associated marketing exclusivity for each product. The introduction of ezetimibe tablets represented the largest product launch in Par Pharmaceutical's history.

, a 45 percent increase compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this increase was primarily attributable to the launches of quetiapine extended-release tablets, the generic version of SEROQUEL XR , and ezetimibe tablets, the generic equivalent of ZETIA . Par has first-to-file status and associated marketing exclusivity for each product. The introduction of ezetimibe tablets represented the largest product launch in Par Pharmaceutical's history. Sterile injectables increased 43 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this increase was driven primarily by VASOSTRICT ® , which benefited from the market withdrawal of its only competitor's product in 2015.

, which benefited from the market withdrawal of its only competitor's product in 2015. Generics base business decreased 23 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this decrease resulted from continued pricing pressure due to increased competition, particularly among Solid Oral Immediate Release (IR) products.

U.S. BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

During fourth-quarter 2016, Endo announced highly statistically significant Phase 2b study results on the primary composite endpoint and all secondary endpoints for XIAFLEX® in patients with cellulite. The Company also announced its intention to return the BELBUCA' (buprenorphine) buccal film product to its developer, eliminate its U.S. Branded pain sales field force and manage the Company's legacy pain portfolio as mature brands. Endo's U.S. Branded segment will now focus on its core Specialty products, including its flagship product XIAFLEX®, as well as SUPPRELIN® LA, TESTOPEL®, and AVEED®.

Fourth-quarter 2016 U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $289 million , a 24 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this decrease was primarily attributable to generic erosion adversely impacting the Company's Pain and Established Products portfolios, including VOLTAREN ® Gel, LIDODERM ® and FROVA ® , along with the divestiture of STENDRA ® .

, a 24 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this decrease was primarily attributable to generic erosion adversely impacting the Company's Pain and Established Products portfolios, including VOLTAREN Gel, LIDODERM and FROVA , along with the divestiture of STENDRA . Among Endo's Specialty products, net sales of XIAFLEX ® increased 11 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this increase was primarily attributable to double-digit demand growth for the product. Net sales of SUPPRELIN ® LA increased 23 percent, driven, in part, by continued demand growth.

increased 11 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2015; this increase was primarily attributable to double-digit demand growth for the product. Net sales of SUPPRELIN LA increased 23 percent, driven, in part, by continued demand growth. In January 2017 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it will hold an advisory committee meeting in March 2017 to discuss certain pre- and post-marketing data relating to OPANA® ER, and the overall risk-benefit of that product. The advisory committees will also discuss generic oxymorphone extended-release and oxymorphone immediate-release products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

As with Endo's U.S. businesses, International Pharmaceuticals underwent a product-by-product and business-by-business assessment. Today, the Company announced the divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group to Acino for approximately $100 million. As part of Endo's strategic assessment and comprehensive asset review, the Company determined that Litha no longer aligned with its strategy and was not considered a core asset. The divestiture of Litha helps simplify the Endo organization and permits it to better focus on the core Generics and Specialty Branded Pharmaceutical businesses. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions, including the expiration or termination of any waiting periods under applicable competition laws. The final purchase price will be subject to cash, debt, working capital and other potential contractual adjustments.

Endo's International Pharmaceuticals unit continued to effectively manage its business operations in anticipation of the impact of the loss-of-exclusivity for certain Paladin products, during the fourth-quarter 2016, while continuing its efforts to improve adjusted operating margins.

Fourth-quarter 2016 International Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $70 million , an 18 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015.

, an 18 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015. Paladin revenues of $28 million , a 2 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015, due to expected competition on certain products. In the fourth quarter, Paladin began promoting XIAFLEX ® and NUCYNTA ® in Canada . Paladin also retains Canadian marketing rights to serelaxin and looks forward to the results of a Phase III clinical trial expected in 2017.

, a 2 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015, due to expected competition on certain products. In the fourth quarter, Paladin began promoting XIAFLEX and NUCYNTA in . Paladin also retains Canadian marketing rights to serelaxin and looks forward to the results of a Phase III clinical trial expected in 2017. Emerging market revenues from Litha and Somar of $38 million , a 25 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2015, attributable, in part, to a decrease in Litha revenues as the result of the divestiture of non-core assets in first-quarter 2016. Revenues were also impacted by lower demand for certain products in Mexico and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the full twelve months ended December31, 2017, at current exchange rates, Endo is providing guidance on revenue, GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS guidance from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion ;

; Reported diluted GAAP EPS from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34 ;

; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75 ; and

; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion .

The Company's 2017 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 62.0% to 63.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues to be approximately 22.5% to 23.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $470 million to $480 million ;

; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 13.0% to 14.0%;

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations assumes full-year adjusted diluted shares outstanding of approximately 224 million shares; and

Adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-09 ("ASU 2016-09") in the first quarter of 2017, changing the GAAP reporting of excess tax benefits and deficiencies associated with employee stock-based compensation. The Company estimates there could be at least a $10 million tax detriment ( ~$0.04 GAAP and Adjusted diluted earnings per share estimated impact) recognized primarily in the first quarter of 2017 when most employee stock awards vest or expire during the year.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of December31, 2016, the Company had $517.3 million in unrestricted cash; net debt of approximately $7.8 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Fourth-quarter 2016 cash provided by operating activities was $81.1 million, primarily attributable to the benefit of no interest payments related to high-yield notes and lower mesh payments during the quarter, offset partially by increases in working capital resulting from the fourth-quarter quetiapine and ezetimibe launches in our generics segment.

During fourth-quarter 2016, the Company conducted an annual goodwill impairment assessment, resulting in a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $2,674 million, including the following items:

$2,342.5 million related to the Generics reporting unit, which represents the difference between the estimated implied fair value of the reporting unit's goodwill and its book value. The impairment charge was driven by a reduction in the expected future cash flows in the Generics reporting unit primarily due to a change in pricing expectations partly driven by an expected increased level of competition and increased buying power from the continued consolidation of the generic business customer base. These charges are primarily due to industry and competitive pressures in the sector, which resulted in a reduction of the Generics reporting unit's fair value.

related to the Generics reporting unit, which represents the difference between the estimated implied fair value of the reporting unit's goodwill and its book value. The impairment charge was driven by a reduction in the expected future cash flows in the Generics reporting unit primarily due to a change in pricing expectations partly driven by an expected increased level of competition and increased buying power from the continued consolidation of the generic business customer base. These charges are primarily due to industry and competitive pressures in the sector, which resulted in a reduction of the Generics reporting unit's fair value. $272.6 million related to the Paladin Canada reporting unit, was driven primarily by a reduction in pricing expectations and additional generic competitors for several of Paladin's products.

related to the Paladin Canada reporting unit, was driven primarily by a reduction in pricing expectations and additional generic competitors for several of Paladin's products. $33.0 million and $26.3 million related to the Somar and Litha reporting units, respectively.

In addition to the Company's goodwill assessment, the Company also incurred pre-tax, non-cash intangible asset impairment charges in the fourth-quarter of approximately $830.3 million, including:

$507.2 million and $285.5 million in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical and International Pharmaceutical segments, respectively, resulting from certain market conditions impacting the commercial potential of definite and indefinite-lived intangible assets.

and in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceutical and International Pharmaceutical segments, respectively, resulting from certain market conditions impacting the commercial potential of definite and indefinite-lived intangible assets. $37.6 million in the U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment primarily resulting from the termination of BELBUCA'and the return of this product to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Net Revenues for the three and twelve months ended December31, 2016 and 2015:





Endo International plc Net Revenues (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Growth

Year Ended December 31,

Percent

Growth

2016

2015



2016

2015

U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals:





















U.S. Generics Base $ 288,142



$ 372,417



(23) %

$ 1,230,097



$ 1,083,809



13 % Sterile Injectables 143,905



100,511



43 %

530,805



107,592



393 % New Launches and Alternative Dosages 450,127



136,267



230 %

803,711



481,015



67 % Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 882,174



$ 609,195



45 %

$ 2,564,613



$ 1,672,416



53 % U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Pain Management:





















LIDODERM® $ 21,122



$ 40,234



(48) %

$ 87,577



$ 125,269



(30) % OPANA® ER 38,880



43,610



(11) %

158,938



175,772



(10) % PERCOCET® 36,029



35,181



2 %

139,211



135,822



2 % Voltaren® Gel 18,612



62,169



(70) %

100,642



207,161



(51) %

$ 114,643



$ 181,194



(37) %

$ 486,368



$ 644,024



(24) % Specialty Pharmaceuticals:





















SUPPRELIN® LA $ 20,793



$ 16,926



23 %

$ 78,648



$ 70,099



12 % XIAFLEX® 55,530



50,197



11 %

189,689



158,115



20 %

$ 76,323



$ 67,123



14 %

$ 268,337



$ 228,214



18 % Branded Other Revenues (1) 98,330



131,092



(25) %

411,589



412,369



- % Total U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals (2) $ 289,296



$ 379,409



(24) %

$ 1,166,294



$ 1,284,607



(9) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 70,043



$ 85,093



(18) %

$ 279,367



$ 311,695



(10) % Total Revenues $ 1,241,513



$ 1,073,697



16 %

$ 4,010,274



$ 3,268,718



23 %





__________ (1) Products included within Branded Other Revenues in the table above include, but are not limited to, TESTOPEL®, Testim®, Fortesta® Gel, including authorized generic, and Nascobal® Nasal Spray. (2) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during the three months ended December31, 2016 or December31, 2015.

The following table presents unaudited consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and twelve months ended December31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands, except per share data):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

2016

2015 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,241,513



$ 1,073,697



$ 4,010,274



$ 3,268,718

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 756,578



810,068



2,634,973



2,075,651

Selling, general and administrative 212,568



212,014



770,728



741,304

Research and development 46,206



43,989



183,372



102,197

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4,765)



17,207



23,950



37,082

Asset impairment charges 3,518,085



139,859



3,781,165



1,140,709

Acquisition-related and integration items 7,400



54,073



87,601



105,250

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (3,294,559)



$ (203,513)



$ (3,471,515)



$ (933,475)

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 111,783



123,018



452,679



373,214

LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT -



25,595



-



67,484

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET (740)



1,102



(338)



63,691

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (3,405,602)



$ (353,228)



$ (3,923,856)



$ (1,437,864)

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (72,277)



(796,937)



(700,084)



(1,137,465)

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (3,333,325)



$ 443,709



$ (3,223,772)



$ (300,399)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (4,531)



(562,302)



(123,278)



(1,194,926)

CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS $ (3,337,856)



$ (118,593)



$ (3,347,050)



$ (1,495,325)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -



(130)



16



(283)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC $ (3,337,856)



$ (118,463)



$ (3,347,066)



$ (1,495,042)

NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (14.96)



$ 1.98



$ (14.48)



$ (1.52)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(2.51)



(0.55)



(6.07)

Basic $ (14.98)



$ (0.53)



$ (15.03)



$ (7.59)

NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (14.96)



$ 1.97



$ (14.48)



$ (1.52)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(2.50)



(0.55)



(6.07)

Diluted $ (14.98)



$ (0.53)



$ (15.03)



$ (7.59)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 222,870



224,147



222,651



197,100

Diluted 222,870



225,321



222,651



197,100



The following table presents unaudited condensed consolidated Balance Sheet data at December31, 2016 and December31, 2015 (in thousands):







December 31,

2016

December 31,

2015 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 517,250



$ 272,348

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 282,074



585,379

Accounts receivable 992,153



1,014,808

Inventories, net 555,671



752,493

Assets held for sale 116,985



36,522

Other assets 125,326



790,987

Total current assets $ 2,589,459



$ 3,452,537

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 11,685,650



15,897,799

TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,275,109



$ 19,350,336

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,470,016



$ 3,116,841

Liabilities held for sale 24,338



20,215

Other current liabilities 140,391



337,256

Total current liabilities $ 2,634,745



$ 3,474,312

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,141,378



8,251,657

OTHER LIABILITIES 797,397



1,656,391

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Total Endo International plc shareholders' equity $ 2,701,589



$ 5,968,030

Noncontrolling interests -



(54)

Total shareholders' equity $ 2,701,589



$ 5,967,976

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,275,109



$ 19,350,336



The following table presents unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the year ended December31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Consolidated net loss $ (3,347,050)



$ (1,495,325)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 983,309



632,756

Asset impairment charges 3,802,493



1,390,281

Other (914,313)



(465,686)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 524,439



$ 62,026

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net $ (132,094)



$ (81,774)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30,394)



(7,650,404)

Proceeds from sale of business, net 4,108



1,588,779

Increase in restricted cash and cash equivalents, net (831,321)



(747,649)

Decrease in restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,134,734



688,999

Other (19,172)



(42,721)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 125,861



$ (6,244,770)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





(Payments on) proceeds from borrowings, net $ (336,361)



$ 4,228,919

Issuance of ordinary shares -



2,300,000

Other (57,621)



(473,452)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (393,982)



$ 6,055,467

Effect of foreign exchange rate $ 328



$ (7,068)

Movement in cash held for sale (11,744)



997

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 244,902



$ (133,348)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 272,348



405,696

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 517,250



$ 272,348



The following schedule presents the significant pre-tax cash outlays and cash receipts impacting our Net cash provided by operating activities for the years ended December31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):







Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Payments for mesh-related product liability and other litigation matters (1) $ 1,195,932



$ 699,347

Redemption fees paid in connection with debt retirements -



31,496

Unused commitment fees -



78,352

Separation and restructuring payments 97,869



73,655

Transaction costs and certain integration charges paid in connection with acquisitions 68,249



191,195

U.S. Federal tax refunds received (759,950)



(155,814)

Total $ 602,100



$ 918,231



(1) Cash payments into QSFs result in a cash outflow for investing activities (CFI). Cash releases from QSFs result in a cash inflow for investing activities and a corresponding outflow for cash provided by (used in) operating activities (CFO). The following table reflects the mesh-related payment activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 by cash flow component:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Impact on CFO (1)

Impact on CFI

Impact on CFO (1)

Impact on CFI Cash contributions to Qualified Settlement Funds $ -



(831,131)



$ -



$ (743,132)

Cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (1,134,734)



1,134,734



(649,391)



649,391

Cash payments made directly to claimants (7,830)



-



(27,379)



-

Total $ (1,142,564)



$ 303,603



$ (676,770)



$ (93,741)

































(1)These amounts are included in Changes in assets and liabilities which used cash in the table above.

Supplemental Financial Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The table below provides reconciliations of our consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) to our adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015:





ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

2016

2015 (Loss) Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (3,333,325)



$ 443,709



$ (3,223,772)



$ (300,399)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 240,390



227,543



876,451



561,302

Inventory step-up and other cost savings 13,912



117,681



125,699



249,464

Upfront and milestone related payments 2,455



2,092



8,330



16,155

Inventory reserve (decrease) increase from restructuring (137)



-



24,455



-

Royalty obligations -



-



(7,750)



-

Separation benefits and other restructuring 37,216



55,151



83,036



125,407

Acceleration of Auxilium employee equity awards -



-



-



37,603

Charges for litigation and other legal matters (4,765)



17,207



23,950



37,082

Asset impairment charges 3,518,085



139,859



3,781,165



1,140,709

Acquisition-related and integration costs 8,356



36,112



63,778



170,890

Fair value of contingent consideration (956)



17,961



23,823



(65,640)

Non-cash and penalty interest charges -



1,965



4,092



8,267

Other (1,836)



27,501



(7,273)



130,165

Tax adjustments (83,604)



(779,351)



(721,602)



(1,177,770)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 395,791



$ 307,430



$ 1,054,382



$ 933,235



__________ Refer to the following tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating loss from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Loss from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax benefit

Effective tax rate

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (14)

Diluted loss per share (15) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,241,513

$ 756,578

$ 484,935

39 %

$ 3,779,494

304 %

$ (3,294,559)

(265)%

$ 111,043

$ (3,405,602)

$ (72,277)

2 %

$ (3,333,325)

$ (4,531)

$ (3,337,856)

$ (14.96) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(240,390)

240,390





-





240,390





-

240,390

-





240,390

-

240,390

1.08 Inventory step-up and other costs savings (2) -

(13,912)

13,912





-





13,912





-

13,912

-





13,912

-

13,912

0.06 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(655)

655





(1,800)





2,455





-

2,455

-





2,455

-

2,455

0.01 Inventory reserve decrease from restructuring (4) -

137

(137)





-





(137)





-

(137)

-





(137)

-

(137)

- Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(9,284)

9,284





(27,932)





37,216





-

37,216

-





37,216

-

37,216

0.17 Charges for litigation and other legal matters (6) -

-

-





4,765





(4,765)





-

(4,765)

-





(4,765)

-

(4,765)

(0.02) Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(3,518,085)





3,518,085





-

3,518,085

-





3,518,085

-

3,518,085

15.79 Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -

-

-





(8,356)





8,356





-

8,356

-





8,356

-

8,356

0.04 Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





956





(956)





-

(956)

-





(956)

-

(956)

- Other (11) -

-

-





-





-





1,836

(1,836)

-





(1,836)

-

(1,836)

(0.01) Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

83,604





(83,604)

-

(83,604)

(0.38) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

4,531

4,531

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 1,241,513

$ 492,474

$ 749,039

60 %

$ 229,042

18 %

$ 519,997

42 %

$ 112,879

$ 407,118

$ 11,327

3 %

$ 395,791

$ -

$ 395,791

$ 1.77

































































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2015

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating loss from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Loss from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax benefit

Effective tax rate

Income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (14)

Diluted earnings per share (15) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,073,697

$ 810,068

$ 263,629

25 %

$ 467,142

44 %

$ (203,513)

(19)%

$ 149,715

$ (353,228)

$ (796,937)

226 %

$ 443,709

$ (562,302)

$ (118,463)

$ 1.97 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(227,543)

227,543





-





227,543





-

227,543

-





227,543

-

227,543

1.02 Inventory step-up and other costs savings (2) -

(117,681)

117,681





-





117,681





-

117,681

-





117,681

-

117,681

0.52 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(1,089)

1,089





(1,003)





2,092





-

2,092

-





2,092

-

2,092

0.01 Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(40,304)

40,304





(14,847)





55,151





-

55,151

-





55,151

-

55,151

0.24 Charges for litigation and other legal matters (6) -

-

-





(17,207)





17,207





-

17,207

-





17,207

-

17,207

0.08 Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(139,859)





139,859





-

139,859

-





139,859

-

139,859

0.62 Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -

-

-





(36,112)





36,112





-

36,112

-





36,112

-

36,112

0.16 Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(17,961)





17,961





-

17,961

-





17,961

-

17,961

0.08 Non-cash and penalty interest charges (10) -

-

-





-





-





(1,965)

1,965

-





1,965

-

1,965

0.01 Other (11) -

-

-





(3,079)





3,079





(24,422)

27,501

-





27,501

-

27,501

0.12 Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

779,351





(779,351)

-

(779,351)

(3.47) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

560,762

560,762

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 1,073,697

$ 423,451

$ 650,246

61 %

$ 237,074

22 %

$ 413,172

38 %

$ 123,328

$ 289,844

$ (17,586)

(6)%

$ 307,430

$ (1,540)

$ 306,020

$ 1.36

Notes to the reconciliation of certain line items included in the GAAP Statements of Operations to the Non-GAAP line items are as follows:





(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value step-up from contingent consideration $ 228,876



$ 218,491

Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration 11,514



9,052

Total $ 240,390



$ 227,543



(2) Adjustments for inventory step-up and other cost savings included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 9,669



$ 109,746

Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans 4,243



7,935

Total $ 13,912



$ 117,681



(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Sales-based milestones $ 655



$ -



$ 1,089



$ -

Development-based milestones -



1,800



-



1,003

Total $ 655



$ 1,800



$ 1,089



$ 1,003



(4) To exclude decreases of restructuring related excess inventory reserves of $0.1 million recorded during thethree months ended December31, 2016.

(5) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Separation benefits $ 6,150



$ 21,772



$ 40,304



$ 1,828

Accelerated depreciation 3,134



5,729



-



10,361

Other -



431



-



2,658

Total $ 9,284



$ 27,932



$ 40,304



$ 14,847



(6) To exclude litigation settlement charges or reimbursements.

(7) To exclude goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges. During the three months ended December 31, 2016, we recorded total impairment charges of $3.5 billion. These charges primarily related to the Company's annual goodwill impairment assessment, which resulted in non-cash impairment charges of $2,343 million, $273 million, $33 million and $26 million for its U.S. Generics, Paladin, Somar and Litha reporting units, respectively. Intangible asset impairment charges of $830 million primarily included non-cash impairment charges of $507 million and $285 million in the Company's U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals segments, respectively, resulting from certain market conditions, including price erosion and increased competition, and $38 million in our U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment resulting primarily from the termination of our BELBUCA' product. During the three months ended December 31, 2015, we recorded impairment charges of $140 million resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of$86 millionrelated to our Paladin reporting unit, non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $38 million related to our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and $10 million related to our U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

(8) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions, including Par Pharmaceuticals and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, and included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees) $ 6,441



$ 17,892

Transaction costs -



8,498

Transition services -



8,858

Other 1,915



864

Total $ 8,356



$ 36,112



(9) To exclude the impact of the change in fair value of contingent consideration resulting from certain market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.

(10) To exclude penalty interest charges of $1,965.

(11) Adjustments to other included the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses Costs associated with unused financing commitments $ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments -



(1,192)



-



(1,130)

Loss on extinguishment of debt -



-



-



25,595

Other miscellaneous -



(644)



3,079



(43)

Total $ -



$ (1,836)



$ 3,079



$ 24,422



(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates and includes current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.

(13) To exclude the results of the Astora business reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.

(14) This amount includes non-controlling interest of $(130) for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

(15) Calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2016 is 222,870 and 223,178 for the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS calculations, respectively. The applicable weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2015 is 225,321 for both the GAAP EPS calculation and the non-GAAP EPS calculations.

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended December 31, 2016

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating loss from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Loss from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax benefit

Effective tax rate

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (16)

Diluted loss per share (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 4,010,274

$ 2,634,973

$ 1,375,301

34 %

$ 4,846,816

121 %

$ (3,471,515)

(87)%

$ 452,341

$ (3,923,856)

$ (700,084)

18 %

$ (3,223,772)

$ (123,278)

$ (3,347,066)

$ (14.48) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(876,451)

876,451





-





876,451





-

876,451

-





876,451

-

876,451

3.94 Inventory step-up and other costs savings (2) -

(124,349)

124,349





(1,350)





125,699





-

125,699

-





125,699

-

125,699

0.56 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(2,628)

2,628





(5,702)





8,330





-

8,330

-





8,330

-

8,330

0.04 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(24,455)

24,455





-





24,455





-

24,455

-





24,455

-

24,455

0.11 Royalty obligations (5) -

7,750

(7,750)





-





(7,750)





-

(7,750)

-





(7,750)

-

(7,750)

(0.03) Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(28,678)

28,678





(54,358)





83,036





-

83,036

-





83,036

-

83,036

0.37 Charges for litigation and other legal matters (8) -

-

-





(23,950)





23,950





-

23,950

-





23,950

-

23,950

0.11 Asset impairment charges (9) -

-

-





(3,781,165)





3,781,165





-

3,781,165

-





3,781,165

-

3,781,165

16.98 Acquisition-related and integration costs (10) -

-

-





(63,778)





63,778





-

63,778

-





63,778

-

63,778

0.29 Fair value of contingent consideration (11) -

-

-





(23,823)





23,823





-

23,823

-





23,823

-

23,823

0.11 Non-cash and penalty interest charges (12) -

-

-





-





-





(4,092)

4,092

-





4,092

-

4,092

0.02 Other (13) -

-

-





8,350





(8,350)





(1,077)

(7,273)

-





(7,273)

-

(7,273)

(0.03) Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

721,602





(721,602)

-

(721,602)

(3.25) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

123,278

123,278

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 4,010,274

$ 1,586,162

$ 2,424,112

60 %

$ 901,040

22 %

$ 1,523,072

38 %

$ 447,172

$ 1,075,900

$ 21,518

2 %

$ 1,054,382

$ -

$ 1,054,366

$ 4.73

































































































































Year Ended December 31, 2015

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating loss from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Loss from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax benefit

Effective tax rate

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (16)

Diluted loss per share (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 3,268,718

$ 2,075,651

$ 1,193,067

36 %

$ 2,126,542

65 %

$ (933,475)

(29)%

$ 504,389

$ (1,437,864)

$ (1,137,465)

79 %

$ (300,399)

$ (1,194,926)

$ (1,495,042)

$ (1.52) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(561,302)

561,302





-





561,302





-

561,302

-





561,302

-

561,302

2.84 Inventory step-up and other costs savings (2) -

(249,464)

249,464





-





249,464





-

249,464

-





249,464

-

249,464

1.26 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(6,955)

6,955





(9,200)





16,155





-

16,155

-





16,155

-

16,155

0.08 Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(41,210)

41,210





(84,197)





125,407





-

125,407

-





125,407

-

125,407

0.63 Acceleration of Auxilium employee equity awards (7) -

-

-





(37,603)





37,603





-

37,603

-





37,603

-

37,603

0.19 Charges for litigation and other legal matters (8) -

-

-





(37,082)





37,082





-

37,082

-





37,082

-

37,082

0.19 Asset impairment charges (9) -

-

-





(1,140,709)





1,140,709





-

1,140,709

-





1,140,709

-

1,140,709

5.78 Acquisition-related and integration costs (10) -

-

-





(170,890)





170,890





-

170,890

-





170,890

-

170,890

0.86 Fair value of contingent consideration (11) -

-

-





65,640





(65,640)





-

(65,640)

-





(65,640)

-

(65,640)

(0.34) Non-cash and penalty interest charges (12) -

-

-





-





-





(8,267)

8,267

-





8,267

-

8,267

0.04 Other (13) -

-

-





(3,879)





3,879





(126,286)

130,165

-





130,165

-

130,165

0.65 Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

1,177,770





(1,177,770)

-

(1,177,770)

(6.00) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

1,236,760

1,236,760

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 3,268,718

$ 1,216,720

$ 2,051,998

63 %

$ 708,622

22 %

$ 1,343,376

41 %

$ 369,836

$ 973,540

$ 40,305

4 %

$ 933,235

$ 41,834

$ 975,352

$ 4.66





Notes to the reconciliation of certain line items included in the GAAP Statements of Operations to the Non-GAAP line items are as follows:





(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value step-up from contingent consideration $ 834,966



$ 532,670

Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration 41,485



28,632

Total $ 876,451



$ 561,302



(2) Adjustments for inventory step-up and other cost savings included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 108,768



$ 957



$ 232,460



$ -

Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans 15,581



393



17,004



-

Total $ 124,349



$ 1,350



$ 249,464



$ -



(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Sales-based milestones $ 2,628



$ -



$ 6,955



$ -

Development-based milestones -



5,702



-



9,200

Total $ 2,628



$ 5,702



$ 6,955



$ 9,200



(4) To exclude charges due to increases of restructuring related excess inventory reserves related to the 2016 U.S.Generic Pharmaceuticals restructuring initiative.

(5) To adjust for the reversal of the remaining Voltaren® Gel minimum royalty obligations as a result of a generic entrant.

(6) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Separation benefits $ 18,119



$ 39,780



$ 41,210



$ 60,176

Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges 10,559



8,532



-



18,681

Other -



6,046



-



5,340

Total $ 28,678



$ 54,358



$ 41,210



$ 84,197



(7) To exclude the acceleration of Auxilium employee equity awards at closing of acquisition.

(8) To exclude litigation settlement charges or reimbursements.

(9) To exclude asset impairment charges. During the year ended December 31, 2016 we recorded total impairment charges of $3.8 billion. These charges primarily related to the Company's annual goodwill impairment assessment, which resulted in non-cash impairment charges of $2,343 million, $273 million, $33 million and $26 million for its U.S. Generics, Paladin, Somar and Litha reporting units, respectively. Intangible asset impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2016 primarily included non-cash impairment charges of $677 million, $302 million and $110 million in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, International Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segments, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2015, we recorded pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $1.1 billion primarily as a result of a $674 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Company's former UEO reporting unit, an $86 milliongoodwill impairment charge related to the Company's Paladin reporting unit and non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $371 million.

(10) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions, including Par Pharmaceuticals and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, and included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees) $ 44,752



$ 41,248

Transaction costs -



99,081

Transition services 9,729



21,769

Other 9,297



8,792

Total $ 63,778



$ 170,890



(11) To exclude the impact of the change in fair value of contingent consideration resulting from certain marketconditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.

(12) Adjustments to interest charges included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Penalty interest charges $ 4,092



$ 6,634

Non-cash interest expense related to our 1.75% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes -



1,633

Total $ 4,092



$ 8,267



(13) Adjustments to other included the following:



Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses Costs associated with unused financing commitments $ -



$ -



$ 800



$ 78,352

Other than temporary impairment of equity investment -



-







18,869

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments -



366



-



(25,121)

Loss on extinguishment of debt -



-







67,484

Other miscellaneous expense (income) (8,350)



711



3,079



(13,298)

Total $ (8,350)



$ 1,077



$ 3,879



$ 126,286



(14) During the third quarter of 2016, Endo completed a legal entity reorganization that moved the Generics business to a new U.S. holding company structure that is separate from the legacy Branded business structure.The reorganization also provides operating flexibility and benefits and reduces the potential impact related to any future limits that could apply to the use of tax attributes by utilizing most of the Company's attributes to offset the gain in the intercompany sale that stepped-up the tax basis of the U.S. Generics business assets. The utilization of acquired attributes in the reorganization would have had an unfavorable impact of $157 million on our full-year 2016 adjusted tax expense under Endo's non-GAAP policy prior to the adoption of the SEC's updated guidance on Non-GAAP measures (see below). The elimination of this acquired attribute benefit was largely offset by an improved mix of jurisdictional adjusted pre-tax income resulting primarily from the reorganization. The reorganization also gave rise to a discrete GAAP tax benefit of $636 million arising from outside basis differences. This benefit has been excluded from our adjusted effective tax rate in accordance with our policy.

Separately, as a result of the SEC's updated guidance on Non-GAAP measures issued in May 2016, Endo is no longer excluding the non-cash deferred tax expense associated with acquired attributes in our adjusted income tax expense.This change has no impact on Endo's historic or forward looking GAAP tax or cash tax profile. The following table presents the impact of our change in policy as of the second quarter of 2016 on Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations for each relevant period of 2015 and 2016:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2015

Three Months Ended June 30, 2015

Three Months Ended September 30, 2015

Three Months Ended December 31, 2015

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015

Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

- As Previously Reported 1.17



1.08



1.02



1.36



4.66



1.08

Amount attributable to the change in approach to

Non-GAAP income taxes (0.11)



(0.09)



(0.16)



(0.18)



(0.56)



(0.16)

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

- As Revised 1.06



0.99



0.86



1.18



4.10



0.92



*Amounts in the table above may not add due to rounding

(15) To exclude the results of the Astora business reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.

(16) This amount includes noncontrolling interests of $16 and $(283) for the year ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

(17) Calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share number for the year ended December 31, 2016 is 222,651 and 223,090 for the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS calculations, respectively. The applicable weighted average share number for the year ended December 31, 2015 is 197,100 and 200,438 for the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS calculations, respectively.

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance for 2017



Year Ending

December 31, 2017 Projected GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.04

to $ 0.34

Amortization of commercial intangible assets

3.50

Acquisition related, integration and restructuring charges and certain excess costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans

0.41

Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments at applicable tax rates

(0.50)

Diluted earnings per share guidance $ 3.45

to...... $ 3.75



The Company's guidance is being issued based on certain assumptions including:

Certain of the above amounts are based on estimates and there can be no assurance that Endo will achieve these results.

Includes all completed and pending business development transactions as of February28, 2017.

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2016 Net (loss) income

$ (3,347,066)

Income tax

(700,084)

Interest expense, net

452,679

Depreciation and amortization (1)

955,802

EBITDA

$ (2,638,669)







Inventory step-up

$ 125,699

Other income, net

(338)

Stock-based compensation (1)

58,655

Asset impairment charges

3,781,165

Acquisition-related and integration items

87,601

Certain litigation-related charges, net

23,950

Upfront and milestone payments to partners

8,330

Separation benefits and other cost reduction initiatives

107,491

Other income

(7,750)

Discontinued operations, net of tax

123,278

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

16

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,669,428







Calculation of Net Debt:



Debt

$ 8,272,503

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash)

517,250

Net Debt

$ 7,755,253







Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:



Net Debt Leverage

4.6



__________ (1) Depreciation and amortization does not agree to the amount reported per the Statement of Cash Flows due to certain depreciation amounts reflected in the Acquisition-related and integration items line of this Adjusted EBITDA calculation. (2) Stock-based compensation does not agree to the amount reported per the Statement of Cash Flows as the amount presented here does not include discontinued operations balances.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

