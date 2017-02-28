DX Chooses Sentiment to Deliver Social Customer Service Solution

FARNBOROUGH, England, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DX chooses Sentiment app for social customer service, to support and engage customers.

Sentiment today announced that DX, a leading independent mail, parcels and logistics end-to-end network operator in the UK and Ireland, will deploy Sentiment's intelligent social customer care platform to deliver enhanced social engagement and support.

Sentiment will work closely with DX to deliver a responsive social customer service experience, powered by smart automations and workflows alongside consolidated social data. Reporting and analytics will provide a full 360-degreeview of the customer on social media.

Katherine Jacobs, Integrated Marketing Campaigns Manager, DX said: "It's key for DX to be where our customers are, to support and assist them. Social plays a key role in this and it's vital we have the technology platform to enable our agents to engage and respond efficiently."

DX deliver over 200 million items a year across the UK and Republic of Ireland and operate from over 70 locations. As a specialist provider of customer-driven solutions for the delivery of time sensitive, mission critical, 2-man and high value deliveries, DX routinely handles goods from many etailers, high street retailers, and a wide range of items from many industry sectors. The Sentiment platform will enable the organisation to listen and manage social interactions across key social channels, providing the best social experience possible.

Intelligent workflows and automations within the Sentiment app will make it easier for the DX customer support team to prioritise and manage inbound messages effectively. These time-saving processes reduce the time it takes to manage and respond to customer service enquiries making sure all comments which require a response are identified. The inbox is simplified into a single stream view and agents have conversation histories available at their fingertips to inform replies.

Leon Chaddock, CEO at Sentiment said: "DX are fully committed to providing great service and social media is an ideal medium to help them achieve this. We are excited to be supporting DX with the Sentiment social customer service app, helping them increase speed and efficiency by reducing response times and improving agent productivity. In addition, centralised social data and reporting will create a robust 'single version of the truth' that can provide actionable insight on customer behaviours and help drive improvements to the customer experience."

For more information please visit www.sentimentmetrics.com

ENDS

About Sentiment

Sentiment is a cloud-based social customer service platform that uniquely provides marketing, publishing and customer service capabilities. This has enabled 100s of major brands across the globe to deliver social customer service and marketing from a single, integrated app. It allows organisations to prioritise and purposefully engage with customers when they need it most. It delivers a single source of the truth for all social data and provides visibility of when and why social engagement is happening, enabling brands to engage quickly and efficiently.

About DX

Established in 1975 as the Document Exchange mail network for delivering important documents for the legal and financial sectors, DX is now a leading independent logistics and parcel distribution company operating throughout the UK & Ireland. Renowned for offering great service, high security, and customer choice, DX is relied upon by both public and private sector organisations. DX provides proven next-day or scheduled delivery services for mail, parcels and 2-Man deliveries to business and residential addresses nationwide.

As the specialist provider of customer-driven solutions for the delivery of time sensitive, mission critical, 2-man and high value deliveries, DX routinely handles goods from many etailers, high street retailers, and a wide range of items from many industry sectors including legal papers, jewellery, optical lenses, pharmacy items and high street fashion.

For further information about DX please visit www.dxdelivery.com

PR Contact

Anita Matthews

Anita.matthews@sentimentmetrics.com

+44-(0)-845-658-9945

@smetrics

