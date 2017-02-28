Etteplan Oyj Stock exchange release February 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm



Transfer of Etteplan's own shares



Etteplan Oyj transfers 26,263 of its own shares to the President and CEO Juha Näkki in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive plan for the President and CEO, and the decision made by the Board of Directors on February 9, 2017. The shares will be transferred from the Company's own shares today on February 28, 2017.



Trading code: ETTE Number of shares: 26,263 Price/share: gratuitous



After the transfer, Etteplan holds a total of 209,629 of its own shares.



Additional information:



SVP, Communications and Marketing, Outi Torniainen, puh. +358 40 512 1375



