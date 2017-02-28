"EXPO 2017 Caravan" to Set Off on a Roadshow Tour Around Europe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobile pavilion of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" begins a fascinating tour around Europe to introduce Kazakhstan and one of the key global events of 2017 to the citizens of Europe.

The EXPO 2017 Caravan will make its first stop from 28 February to 2 March in the capital city of Spain, Madrid, on the Plaza de Oriente, and afterwards it will leave for Barcelona, where it will be presented to the public between 7 and 9 March in Port Vell.

Astana EXPO-2017 is not just a business event, but also a major cultural and recreational event that will attract tourists from all over the world to Kazakhstan.

From February to June, the EXPO 2017 Caravan will visit European cities: Spain: Madrid (28 February-2 March),Barcelona (7-9 March); Italy: Milan (15-17 March), Rome (22-24 March); Switzerland:Zurich (29-31 March); France: Paris (5-8 April); the United Kingdom: London (13-16 April); The Netherlands: Amsterdam (23-25 April); Austria: Vienna (1-3 May); Czech Republic: Prague (8-10 May); Germany: Berlin (15-17 May); Poland: Warsaw (22-24 May); Lithuania: Vilnius (29-31 May); Finland: Helsinki (6-8 June).

The objective of the large-scale EXPO 2017 tour is to introduce Kazakhstan, Astana and the forthcoming global event to European citizens and tourists. The variety of interactive entertainments awaits visitors to the mobile pavilion: the Alternative Energy Zone, Virtual Reality Zone, Interactive Map of Kazakhstan, cinema, 3D Printer, Children's Creativity Zone, electric bikes and many other things. Tickets for Astana EXPO 2017 will be available for purchase at the mobile pavilion.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The Astana EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition is dedicated to Future Energy. It is an educational and recreational event that will take place between 10 June and 10 September 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.