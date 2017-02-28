

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



In the reports, SAP reaffirmed its previously published business outlook.



For fiscal 2017, SAP expects non-IFRS operating profit in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros in 2016.



The company forecasts non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies.



