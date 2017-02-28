OP Yrityspankki Oyj: OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's Board Reports and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statements for 2016 published



OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Stock exchange release

28 February 2017 at 1.45 pm EET



OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's Board Reports and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statements for 2016 published



OP Financial Group's Annual Report for 2016 is now available at http://op-year2016.fi/en. The reports contain the Report by the Executive Board and the Financial Statements supplemented with an annual review that includes the CSR report in accordance with the GRI G4 framework. The package also includes OP Financial Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2016.

OP Corporate Bank plc's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statement for 2016 have also been published.



All of the reports can be found as a PDF attachment and, in addition to the specific website on the Annual Report, they are available at op.fi> Media> Material service.

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group whose mission is to create sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing for its owner-customers and in its operating region by means of its strong capital base and efficiency. OP Financial Group consists of about 170 member cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. The Group has a staff of 12,000 and some 1.7 million owner-customers and 4.3 million customers. www.op.fi (http://www.op.fi/)

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.

