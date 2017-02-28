ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- QASymphony, the leading provider of agile testing solutions for the Global 2000, announced today the appointment of Bas Nijjer as General Manager of the EMEA region. Nijjer previous held leadership positions at several enterprise software companies including Hewlett-Packard, CollabNet and WANDisco.

Nijjer joins QASymphony at a transformative time. The company has achieved rapid growth in the past three years as enterprises move away from expensive legacy software like HP Quality Center to modern solutions like QASymphony's qTest platform. qTest integrates with popular developer tools like Atlassian's JIRA, Selenium and Jenkins, enabling teams to develop high quality software at an agile pace. Below are some of the key highlights from 2016:

180% year-over-year revenue growth

Added over 210 new customers including Cisco, Boeing, Sony, Amazon and Air Canada

Hosted first user conference -- Quality Jam with over 200 attendees

Delivered 10 major product releases including qTest Insights 2.0, a self-service business intelligence tool that enables teams to consolidate, manage and analyze testing metrics

Gained significant traction with the channel, forming partnerships with five leading Atlassian resellers -- Clearvision, CPrime, Go2Group, Adaptivist and RightStar

Added depth and experience to its executive team with the appointment of CFO Mike Vandiver, CTO Jonathan Alexander and Chief Customer Care Officer Suzanne Dunham

Received several awards including the Entrepreneur 360 Award, Red Herring Global 100, Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work", SD Times 100 and Technology Association of Georgia Excalibur Award

"Over the past two years there has been tremendous growth in the European market as enterprises are experiencing competitive pressure to speed up time to market while improving software quality," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "We are thrilled to have Bas lead our European team and I am confident that he will be able to accelerate the growth of our global footprint."

"This is a very exciting time to join QASymphony," said Nijjer. "The company has best-in-class software testing solutions, a very talented team and incredible sales momentum in North America. I look forward to driving similar success in the European region."

About QASymphony

QASymphony is a leading agile software company that provides enterprise test case management and exploratory testing solutions for development and QA teams. QASymphony's qTest Platform helps companies create better software by improving speed, efficiency, collaboration and analysis during the testing process. The company has over 400 customers across 20 countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Adobe, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was recently selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America". The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com or on Twitter at @QASymphony.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perkins

CMO

QASymphony

404-219-4720

Email Contact



