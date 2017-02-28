SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Achievers, an industry leader in employee engagement and recognition solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Midwest retailer Meijer to help drive employee engagement and create a more positive work experience for more than 70,000 Meijer employees across 273 locations. Meijer is a longstanding customer of Achievers' parent company, Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ: HAWK), and with the addition of Achievers as its recognition provider, the two companies have further strengthened their relationship.

Recent research shows that employee turnover in the retail space has continued to increase since the beginning of 2016. To mitigate this impact, more retail companies are seeking new ways to engage their teams and show employees they are appreciated for their work.

As a family-owned and privately-operated company since 1934, Meijer continues to focus on its company culture, of which its team members are an integral part of the equation for success. As part of this focus, the retailer began a search for a unique employee recognition platform that could help foster a culture of positive reinforcement while providing access to a diverse group of team members at a variety of locations. After considering a number of vendors, Meijer found Achievers to be the best option to deliver on these needs.

Meijer officially launched its company-wide recognition program, branded as mTeam, on the Achievers platform in September 2016 and saw early success. Since then, the company has achieved a very high adoption rate (those who have activated their mTeam accounts and logged in), among eligible employees. Since launch, all activated users have received some level of recognition.

With designated program champions at each Meijer location, educated on the strategic and tactical functions of mTeam, the company is targeting maximum benefit from widespread adoption of the Achievers platform. This approach has resulted in a very high number of recognition moments as well as a very high number of team members receiving recognition through mTeam.

"For an employee recognition program to be effective, it must gain widespread adoption and become a part of employees' daily lives, no matter their role or level of experience," said David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "Meijer has experienced remarkable early stage success in transforming its company culture with help from the Achievers platform, providing their Team Members with a new way to celebrate successes and recognize each other's contributions. We congratulate Meijer on the positive results achieved so far, and we look forward to helping them build on the early success of the mTeam program in the months ahead."

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, garden centers and electronics offerings. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement and Recognition solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative SaaS platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.