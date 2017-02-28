The UK and European release of Q4 Desktop is revolutionising the IR landscape by bringing artificial intelligence, natural language processing, shareholder ID, CRM, website and webcasting analytics into a single platform.

Q4 Inc., a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions, announced today the launch of the company's all-in-one communications, intelligence and CRM platform, Q4 Desktop, for UK and European markets.

"We are so excited to bring this ground-breaking IR platform to UK and European markets. Q4 Desktop is the culmination of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, and natural language processing, which are playing a key role in an overhaul to shareholder ID, intelligence, website and webcasting tools for the IR industry on a global level. We're happy to be bringing this innovative new platform to the UK and Europe," says Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4.

Q4 Desktop integrates the company's market-leading website, webcasting and intelligence solutions into one, easy-to-use platform, delivering seamless access to broad market data, proprietary analytics, institutional firm, fund and contact profiles along with contact management and reporting tools. The product also includes powerful features such as live chat, website and webcasting analytics, and artificial intelligence algorithms that provide real-time insights on institutional trading, market sentiment, volatility and investor activism.

"Q4 Desktop is changing the face of shareholder ID in the UK and Europe," said Amit Sanghvi, senior director, international advisory, Q4 in London. "IR teams will now have access to the first fully integrated platform that uses the power of smart technology and advanced algorithms to make it easier for IROs to act on vast amounts of information. I'm excited to be bringing this solution to a market in need of innovation."

Q4 Desktop provides clients with a one-stop hub for all IR tools and services needed to manage a successful IR program, boosting strategic intelligence, improving decision making and strengthening investor engagement. With today's release Q4 Desktop includes:

Institutional quality insights on 30,000 equities trading on LSE, Euronext, NASDAQ OMX Nordic, NYSE, NASDAQ and TSX with additional coverage coming each month

Innovative targeting and CRM functionality with more than 233,000 global investor contacts plus over 300,000 global investment firm and fund profiles, updated daily

Complete integration of Factset's global broker level research and estimates database

Natural language market commentary, market analysis, and stock performance drivers, from the Q4 Desktop dashboard

Event calendar with global market coverage of all investor webcasts, presentations and transcripts

A broad range of functionality to quickly compare and analyze current and historical investor ownership and peer group trends, across global markets

Investor website webcasting analytics with institutional investor tracking fully integrated with all investor profiles and market analytics

The launch of Q4 Desktop into the UK and European markets follows the company's recent acquisitions of Euroinvestor IR Solutions in October 2016, and CapMark Clarity earlier this year. The addition of international exchanges to Q4 Desktop has accelerated the company's expansion into Europe as the industry's fastest growing provider of IR solutions.

ABOUT Q4 INC.

Q4 is a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions. Thousands of brands around the world use Q4 website, webcasting, CRM, analytics, and shareholder ID solutions to better connect with their investors and understand the capital markets. In June 2016, Q4 launched Q4 Desktop, the industry's first fully integrated investor relations platform, which integrates communications tools, shareholder ID and analytics into a fully featured IR workflow and CRM application. Q4 has offices in London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. Visit www.q4inc.com to learn more.

