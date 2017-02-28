IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced steel framing has progressed enough that installation of iconic blue panels has begun on its future Grand Prairie store. Installing blue panels is a construction milestone that keeps the store on track to open Fall 2017 as the second Metroplex store for IKEA, and reflects the unique architectural design for which the company is known worldwide.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005396/en/

Iconic blue panels to transform future IKEA Grand Prairie, opening Fall 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 290,000-square-foot future IKEA Grand Prairie and its 1,100 parking spaces will be built on 30 acres along the eastern side of State Highway 161 and Mayfield Road, north of Interstate-20, approximately 14 miles west of downtown Dallas and 18 miles east of downtown Fort Worth. Until IKEA Grand Prairie opens as the state's fourth store, customers can shop at Collin County's IKEA Frisco or online at IKEA-USA.com. Also, in early February, IKEA announced plans for a Fort Worth location to open in Summer 2019. Two other IKEA stores in Texas are located in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio-area store slated to open Summer 2019 in Live Oak.

"With IKEA Grand Prairie taking shape and the blue paneling now going up, we continue to be on track for a grand opening this Fall," said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. "We hope to be enclosed in Summer, and cannot wait for the building's interior to look like an IKEA store as well. We know there are many customers in the area who are excited for us to open, including those who are driving to Frisco to shop as well those who have yet to experience the unique IKEA shopping concept."

IKEA Grand Prairie will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area, and a 450-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes. Other family-friendly features include a 'Children's IKEA' area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking. IKEA also will evaluate potential on-site power generation to complement its current U.S. goal of a renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.

IKEA Grand Prairie will provide annual sales and property tax revenue for local governments and schools. And in addition to 500 jobs expected during construction 300 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the store opens. Opportunities will be available this summer for candidates interested in working at this employer of choice in home furnishings sales, interior decoration, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, maintenance, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and stock replenishment. Also, setting itself apart, IKEA Grand Prairie will offer nearly 50 food service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Food Market, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 43 in the U.S. IKEA has been included in rankings of "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSA, @IKEAUSANews, or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005396/en/

Contacts:

IKEA

Joseph Roth, 610-834-0180, Ext. 6500

Expansion Public Affairs