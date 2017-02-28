First Orion and NetNumber Integrate Advanced Call Management into Carrier Networks

Both Carriers and Their Subscribers Can Customize Call Protection for Landline, VoIP and Wireless Services

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --(Mobile World Congress) - First Orion and NetNumber announced today a joint solution that empowers carriers to protect landline, voice over IP (VoIP) and wireless subscribers from dangerous and unwanted calls and enables users to customize call blocking and call management features. To learn more about the technology and partnership visit booth #7F80 at Mobile World Congress.

First Orion is a leading provider of call protection solutions, already protecting millions of wireless subscribers with CallerYD®, call blocking and Scam/Nuisance identification/protection products that are supported by robust data assets. The companies have now integrated the First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) with the NetNumber TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform to bring advanced call routing capabilities and unprecedented flexibility and protection into the carrier network, while minimizing impact on critical network resources.

Along with industry efforts such as phone call certification aimed at addressing harmful spoofing, this solution represents a critical step toward extending effective robocall protection to the broader universe of carriers and subscribers. More details on the joint solution are available at http://netnumber.com/about/collateral-download/.

"The ability to offer advanced call routing, call blocking and management services via a carrier's network has been limited to enterprises," explained Diane Myers, Senior Research Director, IHS Markit. "The opportunity for carriers to now offer similar capabilities at the subscriber level, including protection from unwanted calls, has the potential to create new revenue streams for carriers while solving a major pain point for their customers."

First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES)

FONES enables carriers to easily and seamlessly deploy settings to protect all customers from identified malicious callers, such as known scammers that use robocalling. FONES also puts protection into the hands of the customers with the ability to block any number or categories of calls from any caller or device, including a variety of mobile phones, VoIP handset or online via a Web portal.

"Over 200 million unwantedcalls are made to mobile phones and landlines in the U.S.every day," saidScott Hambuchen, EVP of First Orion. "By partnering with NetNumber we are able to combine their best-in-class TITAN platform with our powerful call protection products to help block calls from scammers, annoying nuisance calls and individuals on mobile and landlines, while ensuring legitimate or wanted calls still get through."

NetNumber TITAN Platform

Today's carrier network operates with a variety of protocols such as SS7, SIP, Diameter, ENUM. Therefore, any robocall solution integrated into the network must be capable of addressing both legacy PSTN/PLMN and current VoLTE IMS telephony networks. TITAN is a multi-protocol engine that understands these protocols, and uses the FONES Protect to make intelligent decisions on call termination and destination. Learn more about TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales@netnumber.com.

"Carriers are looking for solutions thatenable innovative services," explained Steve Legge, vice president, NetNumber Corporate Development and Product Management. "We are excited about our partnership with First Orion and themarket-leading capabilities such asadvanced call management theFirst Orionsolution delivers into thecoreof the carriernetwork.The combined First Orion and NetNumber solution highlights theservice agility capabilities of the TITAN platform, andthe breadth of signaling and routing control capabilities that are supported in our extensible, virtualized platform."

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 16 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.

About First Orion

First Orion, provides data and phone call transparency solutions across multiple platforms, world-class data solutions, in-network call control and its PrivacyStar powered application solutions. First Orion Network Enterprise Solutions (FONES) currently provides call control, call blocking, call transparency and call management solutions to millions of mobile handsets. With branded and white-labeled applications as well as in-network solutions, First Orion assists mobile carriers in protecting mobile subscribers from unwanted or unknown calls, including Scammers, robocalls and Telemarketers. First Orion is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas with offices in Seattle, Dallas and London. Visit www.FirstOrion.com for more information.

