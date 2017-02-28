COFCO International ("COFCO") announced today that COFCO has completed the acquisition of the remaining shares in Nidera on 28 February. Dierk Overheu, Nidera CEO, announced his retirement effective upon the closing. The company thanks Dierk for his commitment and effort since joining Nidera in May 2016.

COFCO is happy to announce that Johnny Chi has been appointed as the new CEO of Nidera effective immediately. As CEO of COFCO International (CIL), Cofco Agri (CAL) and Nidera, Mr. Chi will lead the teams towards the accelerated integration of Nidera and CAL into CIL.

ABOUT COFCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Meeting Tomorrow's Demand…

A multi-flag, global agri-business with a six-continent supply chain, COFCO International is positioned for sustainable growth. Our upstream origination and trading operations are linked to the downstream processing and distribution capabilities of COFCO and its affiliates in China-creating a fully integrated value chain.

With logistics and processing assets located at key global trade flows, and more than 13,000 employees in 35 countries, COFCO International delivered more than 100 million tons of products globally in 2016 with revenues in excess of $35 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005653/en/

Contacts:

COFCO Agri Ltd.

Marcus Seelbach, +41 21 331 0890

press@COFCOinternational.com