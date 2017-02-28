Verisk Analytics Inc.: Verisk Analytics, Inc., Acquires Emergent Network Intelligence

Verisk Analytics, Inc., Acquires Emergent Network Intelligence

Acquisition extends Verisk's claims solutions within United Kingdom



JERSEY CITY, N.J., February 28, 2017 - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced it has acquired Emergent Network Intelligence (ENI), a leading innovator in insurance claims efficiency and fraud detection solutions based in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. With the acquisition of ENI, Verisk's clients in the U.K. can take advantage of technologically advanced tools that allow them to improve motor claims workflow and reduce their costs and exposure to fraud.



"ENI has demonstrated a commitment to helping insurers meet the challenges of making substantive reductions in claims cycle time and detecting fraud," said Mark Anquillare, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics. "Their innovative solutions are valuable additions to our existing claims offerings. These include an advanced vehicle inspection system that triages total losses and can predict repairs and an analytic solution that can identify potential fraud by evaluating data from multiple sources."

"We're excited to join the Verisk Analytics family of businesses," said Christopher Campbell, director of ENI. "We look forward to adding our offerings to complement Verisk's comprehensive suite of solutions."

About ENI

Founded in 2012, ENI provides U.K. domestic insurers with technological innovations that enable them to process claims more efficiently and to detect fraud. ENI's core products have led to drastic reductions in claims cycle time and have enabled insurers to discover suspicious claims by accessing a fraud detection and investigation system that analyzes both structured and unstructured data. For more information about ENI, please visit www.emergent-intel.com (http://www.emergent-intel.com).

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk Analytics draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk Analytics helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk Analytics operates in 27 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2016, Forbes magazine named Verisk Analytics to its World's Most Innovative Companies list and to its America's Best Large Employers list. Verisk is one of only 14 companies to appear on both lists. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com (http://www.verisk.com).

Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Cohen

Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

201-469-2174

david.e.cohen@verisk.com (mailto:david.e.cohen@verisk.com)



Media

Rich Tauberman

MWW Group (for Verisk Analytics)

202-600-4546

rtauberman@mww.com (mailto:rtauberman@mww.com)





