HMS Networks AB: Successful share saving program in HMS Networks AB

At the 2012 annual general meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ), it was decided to initiate a share saving program for all employees in the HMS Group. For each share saved in this program the participant has the right to receive one matching share and, if certain financial goals are achieved, one performance share free of charge from the Company. Distribution of matching- and performance shares will take place on March 1, 2017.

Participation and result

In the share saving program, involving saving in HMS shares during 2013, 206 employees in HMS participated corresponding to approximately 61 % of the average number of employees in the Group. During the saving year a total of 22 457 shares in HMS was acquired. The qualification period for the 2013 share saving program extended over the period January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016. Establishing the 2016 year end result the following result was determined.

For all participants remaining as employees as of December 31, 2016 one matching share for each saved share will be granted. In total 22 457 shares in HMS.

Based on the financial outcome for the period January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016 25.2% of the matching shares will be granted. In total 5 659 shares in HMS.

As of March 1, 2017 HMS will, free of charge, distribute 28 117 shares to the participants in the 2013 share saving program. Based on the average acquisition price of 145 Kr per share during the saving year 2013 the total increase in value (including shares received free of charge but excl. tax), for the shares saved by the participating employees in the program, was 490 %.

The cost for the share saving program has been taken into consideration continuously in the Company's result during the period 2013 through 2016.



HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading supplier of products for industrial communication including remote management. HMS develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, IXXAT, eWON and Intesis brands. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, Nivelles, Belgium, Igualada, Spain and in Ravensburg, Germany. Local sales and support are handled by sales offices in China, France, Germany, Switzerland, India, Italy, Japan, UK, Spain and USA. HMS employs approximately 500 people and reported sales of SEK 952 m in 2016. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in the category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

