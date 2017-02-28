SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, plans to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference being held in Dana Point, California.

President and CEO Brian Faith is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017. Mr. Faith and Dr. Sue Cheung, the company's VP of Finance and CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative, or Cathy Mattison of LHA Investor Relations at quicklogic@lhai.com.

A webcast of management's presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/quik/.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

