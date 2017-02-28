Elsevier Announces the Launch of Case: Cardiovascular Imaging Case Reports

NEW YORK, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical, and medical information products and services, and the American Society of Echocardiography, a professional, nonprofit organization of scientists and healthcare workers involved in cardiovascular ultrasound, today announced the launch ofCASE: Cardiovascular Imaging Case Reports.

CASE is an online, bi-monthly journal with the mission of publishing interesting and educational cases where echocardiography plays a crucial role in diagnosis and management.

Although the journal is focused on echocardiography, it also reflects current practice with multiple complementary imaging modalities, facilitating more accurate diagnosis and thereby improving patient care. The journal emphasizes case-based problem solving through critical analysis, insightful solutions, and innovative imaging. It incorporates the latest technology for image exploration, including the ability to zoom and pan high-resolution images and scroll through DICOM images and manipulate them in three dimensions.

CASE is led by Editors-in-Chief L. Leonardo Rodriguez, MD, FASE, FACC,and Karen G. Zimmerman, BS, ACS, RDCS, RVT, FASE, and aneditorial board of echo experts from a wide variety of countries. The journal will reflect cardiovascular practices throughout the world, and the editors mirror this global perspective.

"We are proud to start an exciting new journal dedicated to cases where echocardiography and other cardiovascular imaging have a premier role in diagnosing and helping to manage complex clinical situations," Dr. Rodrigez commented."Visual learners know that every picture tells a story. Echocardiography, like all imaging, is the universal communication tool. We will share real-life imaging experiences to assist in better patient care."

For more information or to submit an article, visit the homepage of CASE: Cardiovascular Imaging Case Reports.

About the American Society of Echocardiography

The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the largest global organization for physicians, cardiovascular sonographers, nurses, and scientists involved in echocardiography, the use of ultrasound to image the heart and cardiovascular system. The organization was founded in 1975 and comprises nearly 17,000 members. ASE is the leading body for CV ultrasound, setting standards and guidelines and providing education for the field. For more information, visit www.asecho.org.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

