Singapore Headquartered Excelity Global Solutions & Tokyo-based Socialynx Announce Partnership for Japan

Singapore headquartered Excelity Global Solutions and Tokyo-basedSocialynxtoday announced their partnership for Japan.Excelity Global Solutions, the largest Asia-based payroll service provider, processes more than 1.2 million payslips per monthin 19 countriesacrossAsia Pacific.

Excelity currently offers HCM services in 13 countries on its proprietary platform - the most extensive coverage of any proprietary platform in Asia Pacific. Commenting on this partnership, Jeya Kumar, Executive Chairman of Excelity Global Solutions,said,"As we completed our Asia Pacific build out last year, webeganactive discussions across APAC forthebest partnership that fulfillsmutual aspirations.Socialynx's strong management teamwith a deep understanding of the market and customer needswasa natural fit for us."

KunihisaChiba, CEO, Socialynx,said,"In Japanesecompaniesoperating outside Japan, especially in APAC region - these subsidiaries usually run the payroll locally using an excel sheet or some minor payroll software.The problem isthatno data or processcanbe obtained or captured in their HQ in Japan.Our partnership with Excelity now offers these companiesthe abilityto capture and obtain these data or process through Excelity Pay with modern technology. Moreover,the technology will bringautomated Year End Tax Adjustments, ESS, Mobility, SocialInsuranceand several unique functionalities to the domestic companies in Japan.We are very happy to be partners with Excelity.We strongly believe this partnership will open a new HR outsourcing market in Japan and APAC."

About Socialynx

Founded in 2016,Socialynxteam has more than 10years of experiencein HR outsourcing with extensive experience with several foreign banks and securities companies in Japan.Socialynx currently serves customers in retail, education and transportation industries.Socialynx recently obtained aPersonal Information Protection Certification (Privacy Mark).

About Excelity Global Solutions

The Singapore headquartered Excelity Global Solutions, the largest Asia-based payroll outsourcingbusiness,was founded in 1997.Excelity is a pioneer in payroll outsourcing,operating its proprietary platformin13 countries across Asia Pacific with delivery centers in India, Singapore, China and Philippines.Serving over 1.2 millionpayslipsmonthly, delivered through managed services, it also offers HCM offerings in SaaS and PaaS models.

