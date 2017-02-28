

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Montreal (BMO,BMO.TO) said that it plans to purchase, for cancellation, up to 15 million of its common shares under a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX.



The normal course issuer bid, subject to regulatory approvals, will commence on or around May 1, 2017, and will end on or around April 30, 2018. The common shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 2.3 per cent of the 'public float' of common shares as at January 31, 2017.



There were 648,920,244 Bank of Montreal common shares issued and outstanding as at January 31, 2017, and the public float was 648,297,725 common shares.



BMO's previous normal course issuer bid commenced on February 1, 2016, and expired on January 31, 2017. Over the term of the previous bid, BMO did not purchase any of its common shares.



Separately, Bank of Montreal announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.88 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, unchanged from the previous quarter and up 5% from a year ago.



The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2017, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2017. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on May 25, 2017, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2017.



