Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-02-28 13:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At today's board meeting Svend Erik Busk has announced that he wishes to resign from Sydbank's Board of Directors at the next AGM scheduled for 23 March 2017.



Svend Erik Busk was elected to Sydbank's Board of Directors in 2009 and he has acted as Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee.



Svend Erik Busk is popular among his Board colleagues and I thank him for his excellent and committed work for many years as a member of Sydbank's Board of Directors.



