Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $239.8 Billion by 2025: Advancements in Recombinant Molecular Technologies will Boost Growth - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to reach a value of USD 239.8 billion by 2025. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced & age-related diseases and cancer is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Advancements in recombinant molecular technologies and high capitalization for development of novel drugs are also estimated to boost growth.

Favorable government initiatives for increasing focus toward generic drugs is a key factor for market growth. Decrease in generic drug prices, higher acceptance in low income and decrease in reimbursement for branded drugs are the recent trends in the market affirming growth of generic drugs.



Key Findings:



Synthetic APIs was the largest segment by revenue share in 2015 owing to high demand.

Biotech APIs are estimated to grow lucratively over the forecast period with high R&D initiatives being undertaken for their development.

Captive manufacturers, being the conventional option of API manufacturing, held the majority of the share.

On the other hand, the merchant manufacturers segment is expected to be fastest-growing due to growing outsourcing activities.

Generic APIs will experience lucrative growth over the forecast period attributed to patent expirations of branded drugs.



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla, Inc.

Merck& Co., Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Aurobindo Pharma

Mylan N.V.

Teva Active Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 API Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 API Market: Type of Synthesis Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 API Market: Type of Manufacturer Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 API Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 API Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 API Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



