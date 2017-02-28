Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - An exclusive group of investment industry experts, investment advisors, institutional investors, and discerning individual investors will meet at the prestigious Albany Club on Wednesday, March 8th to hear the views of three particularly interesting winners of 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFAs). Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist of CIBC Capital Markets will deliver the keynote address, "Alternative Facts".

Canada's rapidly growing hedge fund industry is now estimated to have $30 billion in assets under management. In this low interest rate environment, with current equity market conditions, investors are increasingly seeking out alternative investment strategies.

Barry Allan, Founding Partner of Marret Asset Management (winner of a 2016 CHFA for best 5-year Sharpe ratio, credit focused category); Raj Tandon, Founding Partner & COO of Algonquin Capital (2016 CHFA winner in the credit focused category for best 1-year return); and Jason Landau, Portfolio Manager, Waratah Capital Advisors (winner of a 2016 CHFA in the market neutral category for best 1-year return) will each make 15 - 20 minute presentations on their winning investment strategies.

These award-winning hedge fund managers, together with Brian D'Costa, Founding Partner & President of Algonquin Capital, will then re-group in a panel discussion moderated by Brooke Biscoe, Senior Vice President of Fundata, to discuss the role and importance of including hedge funds in investment portfolios and to provide their perspectives on the market opportunities - and challenges - facing investors today.

As Ron Lloyd, Executive Vice President, Waratah Capital Advisors, points out, "The CHFA Winners Showcase is a great opportunity for investors and asset managers to get together to discuss the role of alternative investment strategies in today's volatile environment."

Dennis MacPherson, Senior Vice President of SGGG Fund Services, will be the MC for this special event which is made possible this year by the generous support of its sponsors: CIBC Prime Services Group (voted Top Canadian Prime Broker in the 2016 CHFAs), Fundata (celebrating its 30th anniversary as Canada's most comprehensive and robust investment fund database), and SGGG Fund Services (the 2016 CHFA recipient for Top Canadian Hedge Fund Administrator), and its media partner Newsfile.

"Clearly, there is considerable talent in Canada's hedge fund industry, and each year our guests express their gratitude for the opportunity to meet and hear the views of award-winning hedge fund managers." said Julie Makepeace, Managing Director, Alternative IQ.

The annual CHFA Winners Showcase is an exclusive event with attendance by invitation only:

