Electrolux Annual Report 2016 is Published

Electrolux Annual Report for 2016 is Available on the Group's Website as of Today

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28, 2017

The Annual Report describes Electrolux operations, strategy and financial development and is available on www.electroluxgroup.com/annualreport2016.

The printed version will be distributed to shareholders that have requested the report in the beginning of week 11. It can also be ordered on www.electroluxgroup.com/order-printed-publications.

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Investor Relations,
Tel: 46-8-738-60-87

Electrolux Press Hotline,
Tel: 46-8-657-65-07.

This information is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 CET on February 28, 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-annual-report-2016-is-published,c2201226

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2201226/635771.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire