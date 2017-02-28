Forbes Ventures Plc - Total Voting Rights

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 336,585,163 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and no Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 336,585,163 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About the Company

Forbes Ventures is an Investment Company with a focus on consolidating companies in inefficient market sectors, by raising capital, providing strategic support and using technology to improve the resulting company's efficiency and scalability. It is focused on three sectors: Health and Social Care, with a focus on residential and domiciliary care; Leisure and Hospitality which includes resorts through to online travel; and Finance, particularly challenger companies / technologies disrupting the finance sector. Forbes Ventures strategy is to invest, add value and pursue each of its investments up until profitable and then exit through IPO, Private Equity or Trade Sales within a 3 - 5 year horizon.