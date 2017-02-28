sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,267 Euro		-0,148
-0,80 %
WKN: 541306 ISIN: US45071R1095 Ticker-Symbol: IXJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IXIA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IXIA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,309
18,671
13:25
18,372
18,564
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IXIA
IXIA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IXIA18,267-0,80 %