Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA), a leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, has joined forces with Flowmon Networks, a leading vendor empowering businesses to manage and secure their networks confidently, to form a new technology partnership. The partnership enables Flowmon to leverage Ixia's network visibility solution (NVS) as a single source of traffic data for consequent operational and security analytics for their flow-based (NetFlow/IPFIX) network monitoring and security platform.

Large heterogeneous networks spanning both physical and virtual environments have become a reality of today's digital transformation. To effectively troubleshoot, manage, and secure these environments, deep network visibility combined with advanced analytics and self-learning intelligence is needed.

The Flowmon NetFlow/IPFIX platform is a network, anomaly, and security analytics solution that leverages flow data to help organizations ensure they have a fast, reliable, and secure network. Ixia NVS generates IxFlow®, an enriched NetFlow data feed, from across the data center, and sends it to the Flowmon platform for analysis. Ixia turns data into insights, via deep packet inspection of application, user device, and other flow details.

"Flowmon and Ixia have teamed to provide customers with a deep insight and understanding of network behavior in one integrated solution," said Petr Springl, Director of Products Alliances at Flowmon Networks. "Flowmon's integration with Ixia's IxFlow helps customers to maximize the value of their deployments, and truly automate everyday tasks."

The integrated Ixia/Flowmon solution offers network and security administrators the ideal solution to manage, fix, optimize, and secure their network, by delivering:

Efficient access to data needed for analysis, without burdening production network devices

The ability to share data between Flowmon and other tools without standalone collection probes

Deep packet inspection for rich application information and device detail

Identification of network performance concerns, security anomalies, and suspicious behaviour

Bandwidth and user monitoring, as well as capacity planning, to remove bottlenecks

Access to data from both physical and virtual networks, eliminating network blind spots

"By combining our expertise, Ixia and Flowmon will enable IT administrators to identify the users, devices, networks, and applications that generate undesirable traffic or security threats," stated Scott Westlake, Vice President of Corporate Development Strategic Alliances at Ixia. "Armed with this information, IT professionals can isolate and easily remove unwanted behaviors, significantly simplifying and improving overall network security for their organization."

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks empowers businesses to manage and secure their computer networks confidently. Through our high performance network monitoring technology and lean-forward behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide benefit from absolute network traffic visibility to enhance network application performance and deal with modern cyber threats.

About Ixia

Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA) provides testing, visibility, and security solutions, strengthening applications across physical and virtual networks for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers companies trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks to make their applications stronger. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

Ixia the Ixia logo, and IxFlow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ixia in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with Ixia

LinkedIn

Twitter

Ixia Blog

YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005433/en/

Contacts:

Flowmon Networks Media Contact:

Lukáš Dolnícek, +420 511 205 376

PR Manager

dolnicek@flowmon.com

or

Ixia Media Contact:

Denise Idone, 631-849-3500

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

didone@ixiacom.com

Mobile: 516-659-7049