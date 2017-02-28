Fat Replacers Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2025: Driven by a Growing Food Processing Industry Coupled with a Trend of Maintaining Nutritionally Balanced Lifestyles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fat Replacers Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fat replacers market is anticipated to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2025. Growing food processing industry coupled with a trend of maintaining nutritionally balanced lifestyle is expected to augment market growth over the coming years.

The ability of the fat replacer to mimic the physical and chemical qualities of lipids, thereby, providing fewer calories per gram, has revolutionized the food & beverage processing industry. New product launches catering to the low-fat and skimmed products industry is anticipated to propel market growth.

Increasing occurrences of obesity, cancer, high blood cholesterol levels, and coronary heart diseases has urged consumers to shift to a low-calorie diet, thus complementing market demand. Regulatory support aimed at facilitating foreign direct investments in developing countries is expected to amplify food & beverage production, consequently, increasing demand for fat replacers.



Increasing demand for low-fat jams, jellies, chocolates, pastries, biscuits, and cakes is anticipated to increase the demand for fat mimetic in the bakery & confectioneries segment.



The Asia Pacific is market is expected to witness the fastest growth and hold largest market share by 2025, owing to increasing investments in the food & beverage manufacturing industry.



