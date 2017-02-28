MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE: GNI)(CSE: GNI.CN) ("Genius" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that preliminary results at Blockhouse indicates a new gold zone.

In January 2017, 644m of NQ core was drilled at Blockhouse, Nova Scotia. The drilling was completed in late January 2017. Drilling targeted 2 geophysics targets outlined in the 2016 IP survey and all three known fissure type veins on the property. Additionally, two holes perpendicular to bedding were completed. Preliminary results showed a new zone of Au mineralized quartz veins along a wider, perpendicular structure to the previously mined Prest fissure vein.

Hole BH-17-01 was drilled NW perpendicular to bedding back towards the historic mine workings. The hole was spotted so that it would intersect a historically mapped fault, intersect the Prest vein below historic workings and intersect a geophysics anomaly outlined in the 2016 ground IP survey. This is the first drilling done to date at Blockhouse that was not directly targeting the Prest vein. Results were encouraging as a previously unknown zone of quartz veins with VG through the fault, showed 1.1g/t Au over 9.55m, with subintervals of 1.6g/t Au over 6.2m and 3.4 g/t Au over 2.1m and including peak grades of 25.7 g/t over 0.22m and 7.1 g/t over 0.24m. The true widths, extent and orientation of the zone are not yet understood.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Azimuth Dip DDH # X (NAD83) Y (NAD83) (degrees) (degrees) Depth (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-01 386883 4921246 340 -55 146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-02 386883 4921246 80 -45 38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-03 386880 4921246 80 -90 137 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-04 386857 4921367 45 -45 65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-05 386763 4921431 340 -45 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-06 386873 4921242 80 -90 119 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-07 386889 4921273 280 -70 59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH # From (m) To(m) Interval(m) Gold (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-01 36.7 46.25 9.55 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-02 Results Pending ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-03 92.8 93.8 1.00 0.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-04 Results Pending ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-05 Results Pending ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-06 Results Pending ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BH-17-07 Results Pending ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional samples have been sent to Actlabs, including several intersections of the Prest vein, the east vein, the geophysics targets, and additional quartz veins through the fault. The additional results should aid in defining the orientation of the new gold zone at Blockhouse.

Core was boxed on site by the drill crew and transported to the core shack by Genius personnel. Core was then logged and marked for sampling. Samples were sawn in half with a diamond blade core saw. Half was sent to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, On in sealed bags, while half was retained. Once at Actlabs, samples were pulverized and fire assayed with Code 1A2-30. Samples containing visible gold were also submitted for metallic screening, Code 1A4(100 mesh). QAQC procedures included the systematic insertion of certified reference standards and blanks which were reviewed to verify the integrity of the lab results.

The technical sections of this press release have been prepared and reviewed by Alex Mackay, P.Geo., and qualified person according to NI 43-101 guidelines.

About Genius Properties

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals for use in various industries including in particular, batteries for storing electrical energy and the raw materials essential for Lithium-ion battery production.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based on GNI current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "project", "proposed", "intend", "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "may", "will", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although management considers the assumptions and estimates, reflected in forward-looking information, to be reasonable, based on information currently available, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be correct. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information which is inherently uncertain, and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and other factors that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward looking information will not occur or that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, financial risks and substantial capital requirements. Further information regarding certain of these risks (as well as risks relating generally to the Company's business) may be found under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties", "Forward-Looking Information" and "Financial risk factors" in the latest Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GNI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

