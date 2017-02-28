Australian solar and storage innovation was on display in Sydney today, as early-stage, clean energy companies pitched to investors. The companies are seeking up to AU$88 million ($67.5 million) in investment. The Australian government's CEFC, which itself finances investment through a specially designed fund, said that it hopes to accelerate "investment in cutting-edge clean energy" technologies.

"The response to the Innovators Demo Day has been overwhelmingly positive," said Blair Pritchard, Investment Development Director at the CEFC. "Not everyone who wanted to attend could be accommodated at this time. We're already looking to organize follow-up sessions."

To date, the CEFC has invested AU$25 million ($19 million) into Australian cleantech innovative companies in its first year of operation. These investments include a AU$5 million ($3.8 million) investment in GreenSync, which is developing a decentralized energy exchange, as a part of the collaborative deX project.

Seven solar and storage companies, amongst a field of 10 shortlisted startups, presented their business models and technologies to the assembled investors in Sydney today. The various technology startups addressed a number of different cleantech market segments.

Utility scale PV

Concentrating PV developer RayGen presented its PV Ultra concept. RayGen seeks to deploy wireless solar collector tracking mirrors, themselves powered by a mini-module. These mirror arrays focus sunlight towards a centralized mast, onto which a 2 kW gallium arsenide module is mounted. RayGen calls its high-efficiency mini module the PV Ultra.

The company claims that its system requires 1/100th the PV material than a conventional PV array and that it covers half the ground area. It says that by virtue of this, the RayGen technology is less capital intensive to manufacture.

RayGen is based in Melbourne. It has already deployed two pilot systems, each with a capacity of 200 kW. The pilot plants are located in Newbridge, in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, and in the ...

