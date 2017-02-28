Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sydbank A/S / Miscellaneous Resignation from Sydbank's Board of Directors 28-Feb-2017 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-02-28 13:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At today?f¢?,??,'s board meeting Svend Erik Busk has announced that he wishes to resign from Sydbank?f¢?,??,'s Board of Directors at the next AGM scheduled for 23 March 2017. Svend Erik Busk was elected to Sydbank?f¢?,??,'s Board of Directors in 2009 and he has acted as Chairman of the Board?f¢?,??,'s Audit Committee. Svend Erik Busk is popular among his Board colleagues and I thank him for his excellent and committed work for many years as a member of Sydbank?f¢?,??,'s Board of Directors. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 17741 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sydbank A/S Denmark ISIN: DK0010311471 Category Code: MSC TIDM: 0G6U Sequence No.: 3889 End of Announcement EQS News Service 548311 28-Feb-2017

February 28, 2017 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)