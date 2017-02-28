JPS Walker Implements Eclipse's Proclaim Practice Management System for Niche Litigation Work

BRADFORD, England, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New litigation firm, JPS Walker, is implementing the Proclaim Practice Management Software solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the Law Society's sole endorsed provider.

Based in Manchester, the firm has been launched by a team of expert solicitors, and will specialise in niche areas of litigation, including financial mis-selling and holiday claims. The boutique firm aims to maintain traditional values, and with proven success and years' worth of experience within its chosen areas of law, the team will be able to offer a first class client service.

JPS Walker is initially implementing Eclipse's ready-to-go Proclaim Case Management system for Financial Claims and Personal Injury work, facilitating a secure approach to individual client files, and bringing with it a high level of efficiency to operations. To ensure the team benefits from a fully centralised system, JPS Walker is also implementing the integrated accounting toolset which will provide a detailed analysis of the firm's financial management data.

Additionally, the practice has selected Eclipse's secure online document delivery and acceptance tool, SecureDocs, to further complement the system. Not only will this reduce turnaround times, and as a result increase caseload volumes, it will also eliminate the risk of sending confidential information to the wrong recipient.

Following the first phase of implementation, JPS Walker will look to work in conjunction with Eclipse and its dedicated Consultancy team to create a bespoke Holiday Claims system, designing and creating specific workflows and documents to cater for all aspects of this complex area of law.

Michael Walker, Founding Partner of JPS Walker, comments:

"In order to effectively stay ahead of the competition - both within our chosen areas of law, and the industry as a whole - we need a powerful practice management system that can deliver robust, yet customisable workflows. Proclaim will provide us with unrivalled accuracy, teamed with the ability to handle the increasing workload anticipated.

"Furthermore, Eclipse's extensive knowledge of the industry means we can be confident in working with the team to create a future-proof solution that will serve to enhance efficiencies and ensure the quality of service remains at an optimum level, even as we grow. We're looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with all at Eclipse."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 23,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas. Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

JPS Walker

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

