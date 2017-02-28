North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. - Fourth quarter and preliminary 2016 results

Highlights for the fourth quarter

Financial highlights

Fourth quarter 2016 results

Revenues for the fourth quarter 2016 were $81.8 million compared to $136.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. The primary reason for the decrease is due to the West Epsilon coming to an end of its contract in October 2016, and a full quarter of the West Alpha and West Phoenix, which came off contract in August 2016. In addition the demobilization revenue for the West Alpha was received in the third quarter of 2016, not repeated in the fourth quarter. The fall is partly offset by the contract termination fee received for the West Epsilon, which is recorded within "other revenues".

Operating loss for the fourth quarter was $24.9 million, a decrease of $53.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2016 operating income of $28.7 million. This decrease is primarily due to the West Phoenix, West Alpha and West Epsilon concluding contracts.

Net financial items for the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to a charge of $31.0 million. The charge included $26.6 million in interest expenses and a loss on financial derivatives of $17.6 million, partly offset by a foreign exchange gain of $14.9 million related to the NOK1,500 million bond.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $53.4 million and net loss attributable to shareholders was $56.9 million, resulting in a basic loss per share of $2.36.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2016

The Company reports operating revenues of $534.7 million, operating income of $90.8 million and a net loss of $52.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. This compares to operating revenues of $747.7 million, operating income of $97.5 million and a net loss of $56.8 million for the restated twelve months ended December 31, 2015.

Balance sheet as at December 31, 2016

As at December 31, 2016, total assets decreased to $2,918.4 million from $3,038.3 million compared to the previous quarter.

Total current assets decreased to $176.2 million from $230.4 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivables on the completion of the West Alpha and West Epsilon drilling contracts.

Total non-current assets decreased to $2,742.2 million from $2,807.9 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly due to depreciation on drilling units.

Total current liabilities decreased to $1,260.9 million from $1,291.0 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease is primarily due to repayments of debt of $41.7 million on the $2 billion credit facility.

Total interest bearing debt, including related party debt and the current portion, decreased to $2,280.2 million from $2,343.0 million during the quarter. During the fourth quarter the Company repaid $11.9 million on the SFL Linus $475 million credit facility. In addition the net pensions liability decreased by $14.8 million due to actuarial gains driven by a rising discount rate and foreign exchange and settlement of leavers from the schemes.

Total equity decreased to $386.0 million from $433.0 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease is primarily due to the net loss for the quarter of $53.4 million, partly offset by the actuarial gains on the net pension liability of $10.0m.

Cash flow

As at December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $68.7 million from $86.1 million compared to the previous quarter.

For the year ending December 31, 2016, net cash provided by operating activities was $128.7 million, net cash provided by investing activities amounted to $1.3 million, and net cash used in financing activities was $218.2 million. For the year ending December 31, 2015, net cash provided by operating activities was $339.9 million, net cash used in investing activities amounted to $39.0 million, and net cash used in financing activities was $264.1 million. The fall in net cash from operating activities compared to the prior year is due to the fall in operating income and the increase in outflows of working capital balances.