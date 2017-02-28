Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: King's Bay Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Miscellaneous King's Bay Commences Helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Survey over Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Project, Southeastern Labrador 2017-02-28 / 13:10 *King's Bay Commences Helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Survey over Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Project, Southeastern Labrador* Vancouver, *February 28th*, 2017 - *King's Bay Gold Corporation (TSX.V: KBG), (FSE: KGB1)*, operating as *"King's Bay"*, a mining exploration and development company based in Vancouver Canada is pleased to announce that Geotech Ltd., of Aurora, Ontario has commenced a 382 line kilometer helicopter-borne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) Geophysical Survey over King's Bay's 100% owned Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Project in southeastern Labrador. Geotech Ltd. has advised King's Bay that it expects to complete this survey by mid-April. The VTEM system has a penetration depth of over 800 m, with a low Base Frequency (30Hz) for penetration through conductive overburden cover, coupled with a 2-3 meters High Spatial Resolution. This system is advertised to be able to delineate potential drill hole targets from the airborne results. In addition, it also has excellent resistivity discrimination to enable the detection of weak anomalies. Geotech has flown more than 3,000,000 line-kilometres worldwide with its proprietary and industry-leading VTEM system with confirmed results in many different deposit and host geologies. Kevin Bottomley states "This a very exciting time for the company. The commencement of our VTEM survey over Lynx Lake property is a extremely important step towards identifying high priority drill targets." *Lynx Lake Project* The Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Property consists of 959 mineral claims encompassing a land area of approximately 240 square kilometers, located 100 kilometers southeast of Happy Valley Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. Historic grab sampling on the property has returned samples assaying up to *1.39% Cu, 0.94% Co, 0.21% Ni* and *6.5g/t Ag*. Government regional low resolution residual magnetic surveys and preliminary handheld electromagnetic surveys done by local prospectors have shown strong conductors beneath the overburden, and provide incentive to explore the area further for additional subsurface mineralization. The Project is located directly adjacent to a 3 phase powerline and the Trans-Labrador Highway. *NI 43-101 Disclosure* Edward Lyons, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. *About King's Bay * King's Bay is focused on the exploration of cobalt and other high-tech metals in North America. The Company believes in this emerging fast-growth sector and will continue to seek out and evaluate properties that show promise for development. King's Bay Gold Corp is operating as "King's Bay." *On Behalf of the Board * Kevin Bottomley CEO, President For Investment Inquiries please contact: Brad Hoeppner Director O: 604 681 1568 E: Brad@kingsbayres.com Forward Looking Statements Statements in this news release that are not historical are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include: that we will be able to identify targets suitable for further geological investigation, that VTEM surveys will be completed by mid-April, 2017 and that we will be able to delineate weak target areas. Factors which may delay or prevent these forward-looking statements from being realized include misinterpretation of data, limitations of VTEM to discern targets with high accuracy, we may not be able to get equipment or labor as we need it; we may not be able to raise sufficient funds to complete our intended exploration or carry on operations; that weather, logistical problems or hazards may delay our work or prevent us from exploration; that equipment may not work as well as expected; that analysis of data may not be possible accurately and at depth; and that despite encouraging data there may be no commercially exploitable mineralization on our properties. _Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. _* Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. * End of Corporate News Language: English Company: King's Bay Gold Corp. Suite 1450, 789 West Pender Street BC V6C 1H Vancouver Canada Phone: +1 604 681 1568 E-mail: info@KingsBayRes.com Internet: www.KingsBayRes.com ISIN: CA49579Q2099 Valor: A2AN0E Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin; Open Market in Frankfurt; Canadian Venture Exchange, Toronto End of News EQS Group News Service 548117 2017-02-28

