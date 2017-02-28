SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, will be presenting, participating in a panel and demonstrating its latest sensor processing SoC and mobile technology solutions at the Wearable Technology Show at the ExCel Conference Center, London.

Presentation:

What if Your House Understood You?

Speaker: Dr. Tim Saxe, CTO

March 8 at 2:25 p.m., Smart Home Track

Panel:

Topic: Advanced Sensors

Panelists: Andy Green, QuickLogic's Senior Director, Strategic Marketing will be joined by Craige Palmer, General Sales Manager, Hamamatsu Photonics and David Lussey, Non-Executive Board Member, Infi-Tex.

Moderator: James Moar, Senior Analyst, Juniper Research

March 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Demonstration:

Stand K50, Smart Home of the Future

March 7 and 8, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

A voice-enabled home automation system using Sensory's "Alexa" voice-trigger running on QuickLogic's EOS™ S3 Sensor Processing Solution.

For more information about the conference, please visit http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/home

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G

Contact:

Andrea Vedanayagam

Veda Communications

(408) 656-4494

Email Contact



