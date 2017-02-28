Entegris Introduces Purasol' Solvent Purifiers for Total Metal Removal

Ultra-Clean purification technology removes metals from solvents used in advanced semiconductor photolithography processes

BILLERICA, Massachusetts, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials handling solutions for the microelectronics industry, today introduced Purasol', a first-of-its-kind solvent purifier that removes a wide variety of metal microcontaminants found in organic solvents used in ultraclean chemical manufacturing processes.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472607/Purasol_Purifiers.jpg

Using uniquely tailored membrane technology, the new versatile purifier can efficiently remove both dissolved and colloidal metal contaminants from a wide variety of ultra-pure, polar and non-polar solvents.

"As sensitivities to metal contaminants rise, photochemical manufacturers are looking for new technology solutions to address the wide variety of defect-causing contaminants that are harder and more costly to control," said Entegris Senior Vice President of Microcontamination Control, Clint Haris. "In our ongoing efforts to develop ultraclean solutions to these challenges, we have developed a novel membrane technology that efficiently removes these critical contaminants."

Compatible with most solvents, including difficult-to-remove ketones like cyclohexanone, Purasol purifiers deliver superior cleanliness with exceptional critical metals-removal capabilities with single- or subparts-per-trillion contaminant levels removal performance. Two product options are available to target different solvent polarities (polar and nonpolar) in the removal of metals known to cause defects in photolithography applications.

For more information on Purasol purifiers, please visit the Entegris booth at SPIE Feb. 28 - March 1, 2017, or go to www.entegris.com/purasol.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO-9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.



Company Contact:

Andrew DePoy

Brand & Marcom Manager

T +1 480-290-8748

andrew.depoy@entegris.com

Media Contact:

Lora Martinez

Impress Labs

T: +1 303-941-6110

lora@impresslabs.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/412155/Entegris_Logo.jpg