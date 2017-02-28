SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- LEWIS, the global communications agency, today announced the appointment of Miles Daniels as vice president of media strategy. This new role advances LEWIS' integrated model and expands the agency's C-level profiling services.

Daniels has more than 15 years of communications experience, including as a journalist, and as a director and producer of corporate videos, documentary films and television series. He has extensive knowledge of media and public relations, content creation and storytelling, thought leadership, senior executive profiling and digital marketing and is an expert at building integrated programs that are impactful and truly move the needle for clients.

"Miles has a diverse background and brings with him a distinctive set of skills which make him highly suited for this role," said Stephen Corsi, executive vice president of LEWIS US. "His expertise in corporate storytelling and executive profiling will enhance the breadth and depth of our client services, and he will play a pivotal role in advancing our premium capabilities. We're excited to have Miles lead these initiatives across the globe."

"I am thrilled to join LEWIS at this exciting time in our industry," said Daniels. "The media landscape is changing at lightning speed. And while change can be unsettling for some, LEWIS sees an enormous opportunity for brands and individuals to tell their stories and engage with their key stakeholders in ways previously unimaginable. I've long considered LEWIS a standard-bearer for engaging storytelling, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to raise that bar even higher."

Daniels most recently was head of communications at Everwise, a talent development company co-founded by Maynard Webb. He will be based in the San Francisco office.

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to solve the four challenges brands face: awareness, demand, adoption and advocacy.

LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 600 staff across 28 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

