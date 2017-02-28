DALLAS, TX and MUMBAI, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCQX: MOMT) announced today that it has hired microcap author, analyst, and investment banker, Steve Kann, to lead its Corporate Development efforts. Steve is also the author of "Microcap Magic: Why the biggest returns are in the stocks you've never heard of" an Amazon #1 Bestseller in the Investing/Stocks category.

Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile, said, "We are thrilled to have Steve bring his passion and experience to our business development efforts. Steve has successfully executed on a wide variety of roles in the microcap world. We believe his deep understanding of the microcap space, along with his extensive personal network, will help us grow our business."

Prior to joining MoneyOnMobile, Kann spent approximately 25 years as an investment banker at Bridgewater Capital as well as other investment banking boutiques. Steve has completed more than $300 million transactions in his career such as mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, pipes, and private placements.

About MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a global mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services through its Indian subsidiary. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use mobile phones to pay for goods and services or transfer funds from one cell phone to another. It can be used as simple SMS text functionality or through the MoneyOnMobile application or internet site. MoneyOnMobile has more than 325,000 retail locations throughout India.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed on August 19, 2016. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Web site: http://MoneyOnMobile.in.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoneyOnMobileIR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoneyOnMobileIR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/MoneyOnMobile

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqO4N1z9acnQmEysjqfBaQ

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113988



Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Allbright

VP, Corporate Communications

MoneyOnMobile

+1-214-758-8609

gallbright@moneyonmobile.in



