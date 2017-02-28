MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Progressive Care Inc. (OTC PINK: RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announces strong start to 2017.

PharmCo continues to deliver year over year growth, filling over 17,500 prescriptions and garnering revenues of $1.6 million for the month, which is a 12% and 22% increase over January 2016 respectively. The Company is in the middle of what is commonly called "deductible season" where costly health care decisions are deferred until after deductibles are met for the year. During this period, typically the first quarter of the year, new prescriptions therapies are lower when compared to the rest of the year.

"This is a really exciting start to year," stated S. Parikh Mars, CEO. "We are completing the audit of the 2016 Annual Report, focused on building new relationships with doctors, clinics, and long term care facilities, and pushing forward on our aggressive growth agenda. We are emboldened by the new opportunities we have in front of us, like our Century Village Resource Center and Smart Medical Alliance and are looking forward to strong results from both of these ventures this year."

