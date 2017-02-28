Spectra Logic provides reliable, scalable and cost-efficient hybrid storage ecosystem solution to manage more than 550TB of data across five sites

Spectra Logic today announced a large-scale data archiving solution at the Imperial War Museums (IWM) across England, including IWM London, IWM North, IWM Duxford, Churchill War Rooms and HMS Belfast. Replacing a legacy archive system, the Spectra deployment is intended to more reliably store and manage critical data pertaining to wartime history. The deployment consists of a Spectra® BlackPearl® Converged Storage System, including a Spectra® ArcticBlue® Disk Solution and two Spectra® T950 Tape Libraries.

Prior to implementing a Spectra Logic archive, the museums solely utilized a disk-based solution to preserve its digital assets. However, it lacked the durability and scalability that was required to safeguard a growing repository of invaluable data, was difficult to manage across the five sites, and proved to be extremely expensive. For these reasons, the IT team, led by Ian Crawford, CIO, Imperial War Museums, sought to introduce a new solution that would provide the museums with reliable, flexible and cost-effective storage, capable of accommodating large data sets.

"After considering several tape vendors, Spectra Logic stood out on all counts, offering unmatched longevity, reliability and capacity, as well as exceptional customer support services," said Crawford. "Following the deployment, we can reliably store large ZIP files of our DPX data using BlackPearl, safe in knowing that one copy of our data is stored on disk, and two copies on differing tape technologies."

The IWM IT team selected two Spectra T950 tape libraries, one with LTO-5 media and drives, the other with IBM® TS1150 tape technology, a Spectra BlackPearland a Spectra ArcticBlue to address the museums' archiving needs. The T950s provide the capacity, reliability and affordability IWM needed, while the BlackPearl and ArcticBlue appliances allow the team to store its assets on multiple storage mediums, ensuring optimal digital preservation and protection for many years to come.

"The Spectra team understood that Imperial War Museums had several key criteria to meet when looking for a new data storage solution, which is why we opted for a hybrid storage ecosystem," said Brian Grainger, CSO at Spectra Logic. "By storing multiple copies of the museums' data on genetically diverse media, IWM can rest easy knowing that their assets are safe and secure."

For more information about Spectra's customer, Imperial War Museums, read our case study here.

About Imperial War Museums (IWM)

IWM is unique in its coverage of conflicts, especially those involving Britain and the Commonwealth, from the First World War to the present day. We seek to provide for, and to encourage, the study and understanding of the history of modern war and 'wartime experience'. We are proud to be regarded as essential sights of London, Cambridgeshire and Greater Manchester. IWM is a family of five museums: IWM London; IWM North in Trafford, Greater Manchester; IWM Duxford near Cambridge; the Churchill War Rooms in Whitehall, London; and the historic ship HMS Belfast, moored in the Pool of London on the River Thames. The information on this website tells you about the permanent displays, the archives, special exhibitions, forthcoming events, education programmes, corporate hospitality and shopping facilities.

