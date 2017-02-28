New global partner program expands client delivery solutions

Moody's Analytics has today announced the launch of its new PartnerAlliance network. This program invites best of breed consultancies, system integrators, and technology vendors to bring Moody's Analytics' award-winning capabilities to common customers, creating world-class solutions for critical financial risk management problems.

Through PartnerAlliance, Moody's Analytics recognizes and facilitates collaboration with its partners-third-party firms that attain competency in implementing or selling Moody's Analytics' solutions. Charter members of the program include a number of Moody's Analytics' long-standing partners, forming the core of an expert network that offers delivery and support options for Moody's Analytics' clients.

Upon joining the PartnerAlliance program, partners are offered online training and certification, access to a dedicated help desk, and PartnerAlliance branding. Coaching and support packages are available to help partners kick-start new projects and receive ongoing support. Partners that demonstrate consistent performance are rewarded with Premier and Elite levels of recognition, and through further training, gain advanced qualification for larger-scale projects and more extensive customer engagements. Premier and Elite Partners also enjoy access to exclusive product roadmap previews, dedicated relationship management with Moody's Analytics, and invitations to the company's proprietary events.

"Over the last few years, we have established a network of trusted partners to implement Moody's award winning software and analytic solutions at banks and insurance companies around the globe," said Steve Tulenko, Executive Director, Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "With the PartnerAlliance program, we are substantially increasing our clients' deployment options and accelerating the delivery of solutions to meet business, risk management, and regulatory compliance needs."

For more information, please visit moodysanalytics.com/partneralliance.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 10,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

