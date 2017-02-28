Revenues reach 1.27bn€ with double-digit growth across all global territories

Exclusive Group has outperformed the market by posting record financial results in challenging economic conditions, reporting strong growth in each of its divisions and territories. Despite currency volatility and economic and political uncertainties throughout EMEA and Asian markets, total 2016 revenues of 1.27bn€ represent balanced, organic like-for-like annual growth of 22%; validating the sustainability and relevance of its business model.

Including the impact of its January 2016 acquisition of Transition Systems, year-on-year growth for Exclusive Group is over 51%. The 2016 results do not reflect last month's acquisition of TechAccess.

"To succeed in the face of extraordinary global challenges is testament to our VAST vision, delivering service-defined value through a good balance of geographies and continued expansion into new markets, both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO at Exclusive Group. "Our business divisions are consistently outperforming the market and complementing one another to provide differentiators for our vendor, service provider, SI and specialist reseller partners."

Half of the Group's top 10 vendors showed annual growth of over 50%.

BigTec now contributes over 100m€ to annual Group revenues.

Exclusive Capital is now available across nearly all EMEA territories where it is proving to be a major differentiator.

The Group's extensive field and support services capability, both within Exclusive Networks/BigTec and ITEC, is having a significant impact on deal sizes and volumes internationally.

"Our aim of becoming a VAST Group of service-defined companies has taken effect with the rapid maturity and global penetration of each complementary business unit," added Breittmayer. "Drilling deeper into our performance shows that we have the right vendors in the right sectors, and that our disruptive, value-centric culture is our best weapon against macro-economic uncertainty."

Other highlights:

Southern-European Nordic regions grew 34% and 41% respectively.

France Africa reported over 31% growth, while the DACH and Benelux regions delivered over 20%.

The UK exceeded expectations with a jump of 28% in like-for-like sterling terms, though Euro currency shifts following the Brexit referendum effectively halved growth to 14%.

Middle East, Asian and Pacific regions all reported strong growth. Results in the Middle East were undoubtedly affected by local geopolitical and economic factors, though double-digit growth was still achieved.

