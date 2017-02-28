Next Gen TV: Screen Quality, Size, and Reliability are Main Purchasing Factors in the US

TV Has Opportunity to Take Back Central Role in the Home by Offering Smart Home Features

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the User Experience Strategies (USX) group at Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) has explored purchase priorities for a consumer's next TV purchase and next gen TV features. While Screen quality, size, and reliability/reputation are the three main purchasing factors for a new TV, consumers also desire a variety of different options to control it. Next generation TV feature interests include the ability to control and monitor smart home appliances.

Surveying consumers in the US, nearly all respondents included in this study indicated better quality as their number one driver for purchasing a new TV, considering it more important than price. Furthermore the majority of respondents also indicated that they plan to purchase a TV that is bigger than the one they currently own; meaning consumers plan to buy bigger as well as better. Features available, methods to control the TV and ease of navigation are also important aspects for consumers to be fully satisfied with their purchase decision.

Click here for report: http://sa-link.cc/1jp

Taryn Tulay, Senior Analyst and report author commented, "Incorporating interactive features and apps on the TV require a variety of control methods to ensure ease of navigation and interaction. The different methods of control should include voice and gesture control, smartphone/tablet control, and most importantly, a dedicated remote."

Continued Tulay, "It is imperative that this remote offers quick access to content of interest, and evolves beyond current cumbersome remotes to include: a touchscreen/touchpad remote for effortless and fluid navigation, fewer buttons, keyboard (on touchscreen), customizable buttons, voice control, a chargeable battery and a wireless charging station."

Chris Schreiner, Director Syndicated Research Services, UXIP, added, "The TV has the opportunity to take back its central role in the home by offering new features and apps beyond passive media apps. Interactive features such as smart home control provides new use cases for the big screen. Such a feature offers convenience of consolidating both media and smart home devices within the home, simplifying the method to control them through one central device to make life easier."

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

About User Experience Strategies (UXS)

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP's research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.

Press Contacts

US Contact: Taryn Tulay, +1 617 614 0746, ttulay@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Diane O'Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130207/NE56457LOGO-b