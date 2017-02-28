The MxL85110 supports the highest throughput bit rates for point-to-point millimeter wave wireless products

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced the MxL85110 baseband system on-chip (SoC) for broadband wireless transmission systems.

With its exceptional 20 Gbps throughput, the MxL85110 provides a flexible solution that meets the evolving demands of fronthaul and backhaul networks, supporting both all outdoor unit (AODU) and pure IP transport implementations for 4G and 5G cellular networks.

The comprehensive functionality supported by the MxL85110 includes a complete processing chain, from the various user IP interface technologies to analog baseband signals. The MxL85110 supports large channel-spacing spans of between 50 MHz and 2 GHz, modulation rates from binary phase-shift keying (BPSK) to 1024-QAM, and high spectral efficiency supporting multiple-input and multiple-out (MIMO) transceivers and cross pole interference cancellation (XPIC).

As operators seek to efficiently expand bandwidth in fronthaul and backhaul networks, leveraging millimeter bands (V-Band and E-Band) has emerged as an attractive option due to larger blocks of available spectrum and lower licensing costs. The wideband MxL85110 enables operators to take full advantage of these benefits.

"As wireless networks migrate toward 5G standards, service providers will need new tools to transport the massive amount of data that is aggregated at the base station with minimal latency," said Sean Martin, Director of Marketing. "High-capacity millimeter wave transmission will be a key building block for both fronthaul and backhaul applications to enable commercially viable 5G network deployments. MaxLinear is well positioned for this market with the MxL85110 and we will showcase our capabilities for early 5G field trials during Mobile World Congress 2017."

Technical Details

The MXL85110 provides a complete processing chain from the various interface technologies of user's data to analog baseband signals. The MXL85110 is characterized by these main features:

Glueless connectivity to the RF/IF analog circuitry via integrated AFE DACs and ADCs

Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE)

1588v2, transparent clock (TC) mode

Full-duplex, single carrier, FDD modem

XPIC

Bit rates up to 10Gbps

Modulation from BPSK to 1024 QAM

Channels spacing of 50MHz to 2GHz

Baud rate up to 1600 Mbaud

Configurable LDPC or RS FEC channel codes

High phase noise immunity

Ethernet and GPI interfaces

In-band management link

The MxL85110 is now available from MaxLinear's worldwide sales team. For more information, or to schedule a viewing of the MWC 2017 demo, email: info@maxlinear.com

