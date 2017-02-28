Prolong the Carnival in the Paradise of Punta Cana and Live it in a Different Way

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Living the carnivalis aunique and tremendously experience awaited throughout the year. It is almost here, and millions are eager to enjoy this opportunity of total fun. But there are also those who prefer to get away from the hustle and bustle during these dates. For all of them, BarcelóBávaroGrand Resort proposes a unique plan to livecarnival(or prolong it) in a different way, in a unique celebration in the paradise of Punta Cana.

Carnival is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moments of the year but ... how long is the wait and how short it gets later! Last February 24, this celebration began, filling the streets of Brazil with millions of people during the longest days and nights of our country.

Although Brazil is the place of the world thatbettercelebrates the carnival, this tradition comes from the Ancient Rome, as a combination of elements like the use of colorful costumes and beautifuldances. Spanish and Portuguese sailors, in their mixture with the Afro-Brazilian culture, brought to Brazil the carnival celebrations and, since then, it became one of the most spectacular parties in the world.

There is so much desire put in it that when it is over, melancholy affects all Brazilians. An effective remedy is to enjoy a different carnival end. Punta Cana is positioned as one of the bestchoicesfor this,located ina paradise environment, which will help you to better carry the carnival end. It can also be calm and quiet, so it is ideal for those who get away from the massesof tourists that flood Brazil these dates.

One of the most spectacular hotels in Punta Cana, specifically located on theincredibleBavaroBeach, BarcelóBavaroGrand Resort, will start its particular carnival on Wednesday, March 1st until Friday, March 3rd. During these two days, the complex will be filled with a wide variety of activities related to this theme amongst which we can mention the carnival queen election and a great parade closing, as well as the great farewell party.Undoubtedly, the perfect ending before you get back to the daily routine.

