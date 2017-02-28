TrialScope Launches Trial Results Summaries Portal

TrialScope Partners with AstraZeneca to Enhance Patient Engagement

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of the Trial Results Summaries Portal, a publicly accessible website where clinical trial sponsors can inform and educate trial participants and the general public about trial results through a non-promotional and unbiased venue. TrialScope's Trial Results Summaries Portal (www.trialsummaries.com) was developed in partnership with AstraZeneca, a global, research-based pharmaceutical company.

The Trial Results Summaries Portal provides a central location for sponsors to communicate Trial Result Summaries in multiple languages (also known as lay summaries or plain language summaries) to trial participants. A Trial Result Summary tells what happened during a clinical trial in an easy to understand language. It includes information about the purpose, the results, and other facts about the study but importantly maintains patient confidentiality protecting all personal data in the process. Content of the Trial Results Summary is guided by Regulatory policy and recommendations. Increased and consistent communications with trial participants simultaneously supports health literacy efforts and improved patient engagement by helping patients understand how their participation is supporting clinical research. It also enables sponsors to meet their ethical, corporate and legal reporting obligations.

Julie Holtzople, Clinical Trial Transparency Operations Director for Astra Zeneca, championed the project as a win-win scenario for clinical trial sponsors, the public and trial participants. Ms. Holtzople commented, "Through our experience, we know that trial participants want the ability to easily find information about their study. This is why we have invested in this important tool, which we hope will become a central location for studies from many sponsors. Ideally, it is best for patients and the public if they can find trial summary results from across the globe, across companies, across research sites, and in one central place - www.trialsummaries.com.We spoke directly to patients to understand their needs and to support the development process and we were diligent about incorporating this feedback into the Portal."

Mark Heinold, TrialScope CEO, noted, "Our collaboration with the AstraZeneca team was an exceptional experience. We all had the same goal of improving transparency in mind as we developed the concept and validated its effectiveness with external patient groups. The portal represents a significant process upgrade for any clinical trial sponsors who are still distributing trial results through inefficient and inconsistent paper-based processes. Our subscription service for trial participants closes the loop on patient communications and creates a new standard of practice for patient interactions."

Clinical trial sponsors who want to learn more about TrialScope's Trial Results Summaries Portal can register for a complimentary webinar on March 22, 2017.

