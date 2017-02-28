Intelligent digital portal provides quick assessments of the operational maturity of multinational organizations' global payroll functions

CloudPay, a leading provider of managed global payroll services to multinational organizations, and NelsonHall, a leading global research analysis firm, have combined their expertise and data to build and release an intelligent global payroll maturity assessment tool for medium to large enterprises. HR leaders, CFOs, and global payroll managers, directors, and practitioners with multi-country operations are encouraged to access the digital assessment application at www.payrollassessment.com.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005641/en/

CloudPay Payroll Maturity Levels for Multi-National Organizations (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly launched online portal from CloudPay and NelsonHall provides free and customized assessments to help organizations benchmark their global payroll processes, operations, and technology. The five-minute assessment will guide global organizations through a series of questions to establish the maturity of their payroll function. It then provides a scorecard with characteristics, challenges, opportunities, and resources to help organizations accelerate the transformation of their global payroll function.

"Even as Payroll achieves increased organizational significance as a resource for business intelligence, many multinational organizations still turn a blind eye to the inefficiencies, errors, and timeliness issues in their global payroll functions," said Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay. "By leveraging our data and expertise across 20+ years of global payroll and collaborating with NelsonHall, we aim to help illuminate the problems inherent to operating payroll with a decentralized approach and provide advice on achieving a stronger level of payroll maturity."

CloudPay and NelsonHall designed the assessment tool using their deep knowledge of the common challenges, costs, and obstacles involved in managing payroll across a multinational enterprise. By operating a 'decentralized' payroll landscape reliant on many different technology systems and multiple outsourcing providers organizations often experience excessively high costs, compliance risks, and inefficiencies in the global payroll function. By taking a more proactive and strategic approach to payroll powered by greater global centralization and unified, integrated global HR and payroll solutions mature global payroll departments can decrease errors and costs while continually improving efficiency and productivity.

"At NelsonHall, we pride ourselves on delivering top-tier insights on business process optimization and outsourcing, and the Global Payroll Assessment Tool is a case example of that," says Gary Bragar, HRO Research Director at NelsonHall. "We're pleased to have worked with CloudPay on developing the payroll maturity assessment. This tool can help organizations better understand the maturity of their payroll operations and make more informed choices around enterprise globalization and payroll outsourcing."

Global payroll stakeholders at multinational organizations can access the global payroll assessment application here.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. CloudPay's services and technology standardize the payroll function across geographies, helping organizations increase efficiency, streamline compliance, and achieve greater visibility into payroll performance and costs. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,400 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 120+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. To learn more, visit www.cloudpay.net.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005641/en/

Contacts:

CloudPay, Inc.

David Barak, 347-338-0066

press@cloudpay.net