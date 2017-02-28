BOXBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Lightower Fiber Networks, the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over its own network, announced it has broadened its data center infrastructure footprint with a new 30,000 square foot colocation facility located at 1309 Noble Street in Philadelphia. This new site will be available starting at the end of March 2017. This secure and highly reliable facility complements Lightower's existing 50,000 square feet of colocation space in the adjacent facility at 401 North Broad Street.

With the launch of the new data center, Lightower will also offer expanded colocation services for customers at both the 1309 Noble Street and 401 North Broad Street locations. As one of the only providers to offer 24x7x365 on-site technical support in the area, Lightower can now deliver immediate on-site support to the growing requirements of our customers.

"Lightower has seen a growing demand in the Philadelphia market from organizations that rely on colocation solutions for network operations, like redundancy and business continuity. We have also seen a surge in demand for colocation in order to connect to cloud providers and cloud services," explained Phil Olivero, CTO, Lightower. "We view this new facility at 1309 Noble Street as providing flexibility for both enterprises and service providers that require colocation in the Philadelphia market. Additionally, this site features 24x7x365 on-site support as well as ultra-availability capabilities, both of which are offered due to specific customer requests."

Lightower's colocation facility at 1309 Noble Street will be available at the end of 1Q 2017 and offers reliable, secure infrastructure including:

N+1 backups for power and cooling

Diverse utility feeds, 4 MW of Redundant Capacity

Security features include: On-site manned security, "man trap" entrances, card access, CCTV, locking cages and cabinets

Access to the entire Lightower Network which includes 33,000+ route miles of fiber providing connectivity to 22,000+ service locations across 17 states

Access to all Lightower all-fiber, high-performance network services and solutions

Direct access to alternate carriers and networks

Lightower's complete suite of all-fiber high performance solutions is available to customers in Philadelphia including:

Ethernet service from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps

Wavelength service from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps

Dedicated Internet access to 10 Gbps

Dark fiber

Managed private optical networks

Data center & cloud connectivity

Ultra-low latency solutions

Video transport solutions

Wireless backhaul and small cell solutions

Lightower offers colocation services at 12 locations across 8 states including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Lightower's all-fiber network connects over 22,000 service locations across 17 states, including 275+ data centers, 500+ telco hotels and central offices, and 40+ financial exchanges. To learn more about Lightower Fiber Networks, please visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER. Follow Lightower on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lightower Fiber Networks

Lightower Fiber Networks is the premier provider of all-fiber, high-performance networking solutions delivered over our own network, enabling award-winning customer support and service reliability. Lightower delivers customized solutions to thousands of customers in health care, financial services, media and content, cloud infrastructure, carriers, government, education, and other large enterprises. The Lightower Network extends over 33,000 route miles throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, providing dense connectivity to over 22,000 service locations including 275+ data centers and 7,000+ wireless towers and small cells. For more information, visit www.lightower.com or call 1.888.LT.FIBER.

