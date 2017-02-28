Fusion Worldwide Announces Record Results for 2016

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fusion Worldwide, the second largest independent electronic components distributor worldwide, achieved record growth in 2016, generating a 17 percent revenue growth. The company also experienced increases in both its workforce and customer base.

Fusion Worldwide strengthened its workforce by 14 percent, allowing for the supplier to further expand its global footprint. With expanded global resources, the organization furthered its reach across varying industries, raising the customer base by 16 percent, and increasing its total number of shipments by 18 percent.

As part of an ongoing global growth strategy, the company opened a new office in San Jose, marking its third U.S. office and sixth globally, to help better serve the ever-growing roster of clients across time zones. The company was also recognized as the 14th largest overall electronic components distributor by Global Purchasing Magazine for the second consecutive year.

"Closing out a record year in 2016, we are well-positioned to continue down a path of exponential growth in 2017," said Peter LeSaffre, CEO, Fusion Worldwide. "The results speak for themselves, reflecting the team's dedication to continuously surpassing goals, further solidifying Fusion Worldwide as a leading global electronic components distributor."

Headquartered in Boston, with locations in Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Wilmington, Mass. and San Jose, Fusion Worldwide sources electronic components for companies in the server, automotive and telecom industries, among others.

About Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide is a leading global electronic components distributor that sources, stocks and delivers a broad range of products and finished goods to a wide spectrum of clients worldwide. The company fills gaps in the supply chain with current production goods as well as obsolete and end of life products and after-market services. Fusion Worldwide's capabilities extend into quality inspection, inventory management and global logistics. Headquartered in Boston, Fusion Worldwide has locations in San Jose, Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Wilmington, Mass. For more information, visit www.fusionww.com.

